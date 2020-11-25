Black Friday 2020: A day to shop without a deadline

Don’t rush out on Black Friday — the sales will be waiting for you all day, and in many cases, all weekend.
Many stores started their Black Friday sales before Thanksgiving in hopes of attracting just as many customers but not all at once. The goal is to prevent crowds and long lines, where it’s hard to enforce social distancing. No store owner wants to become the next location of a coronavirus superspreader event.
Another big change: No big retailers will be open on Thanksgiving.
At Aviation Mall in Queensbury, anchor tenants each decided not to open on Thanksgiving Day, said General Manager James Griffith.
That decision led to the mall announcing that it would be entirely closed on Thanksgiving.
On Black Friday, stores at the mall will start opening at 5 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and J.C. Penney will open first.
But they are not trying to draw in a crowd.
“There’s no doorbusters,” Griffith said. “They don’t want it to form any lines.”
Stores are limited to 50% occupancy, and he’s preparing a plan to quell crowds if any store hits that limit.
Target, for example, will close its interior mall entrance if too many people enter the store. That will stop people who simply walk through Target to the rest of the mall, allowing Target to count each customer as the customer enters and exits and stop people outside until there’s room.
“We are preparing, but the likelihood is that we’re not going to meet that (50%) threshold,” he said.
So far, stores are doing well despite the 50% capacity limit, he added.
“The sales are not down,” he said. “What’s happening is they’re getting more ‘buy online, pick up in store.’”
Some stores, though, do not have a “buy online” option, including Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
At the outlet stores on Route 9 in Queensbury, shops will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Most of the outlet stores have already started their Black Friday sales, which have become weeklong sales this year.
Brooks Brothers’ sale is called a Black Friday sale, but goes through Nov. 30. J. Crew’s sale ends Dec. 1. The Guess and Tommy Hilfiger outlets’ sales end Nov. 29. The outlet stores are advertising their days of sales as “doorbuster” sales, although in the past that term was used to mean a limited sale available only to the first few people in the store. In some cases, customers will have to look at the fine print to determine when the sale ends, but each sale goes on for days.
Local businesses are also joining the long weekend sales trend.
Serendipity Boutique in Bolton Landing is offering specials on candles this weekend and next weekend, while Adirondack Winery is offering discounts through Sunday.
Lake George Olive Oil Co. is only offering discounts on Friday and Saturday. But like some other local businesses, it’s also offering discounts for online shoppers. It is offering 15% off all online purchases with the code 2020, which is the same amount off that shoppers get in-store.
Adirondack Extreme in Bolton Landing and Lavenlair Farm in Fort Ann are also offering online deals.
The Lake George Chamber of Commerce is putting together a list of links of local stores with an online presence so that people who usually travel here for Thanksgiving can still buy from the same stores they’d usually go to on Black Friday.
And now they have all weekend to shop from home.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.