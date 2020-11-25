Black Friday 2020: A day to shop without a deadline

Don’t rush out on Black Friday — the sales will be waiting for you all day, and in many cases, all weekend.

Many stores started their Black Friday sales before Thanksgiving in hopes of attracting just as many customers but not all at once. The goal is to prevent crowds and long lines, where it’s hard to enforce social distancing. No store owner wants to become the next location of a coronavirus superspreader event.

Another big change: No big retailers will be open on Thanksgiving.

At Aviation Mall in Queensbury, anchor tenants each decided not to open on Thanksgiving Day, said General Manager James Griffith.

That decision led to the mall announcing that it would be entirely closed on Thanksgiving.

On Black Friday, stores at the mall will start opening at 5 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and J.C. Penney will open first.

But they are not trying to draw in a crowd.

“There’s no doorbusters,” Griffith said. “They don’t want it to form any lines.”

Stores are limited to 50% occupancy, and he’s preparing a plan to quell crowds if any store hits that limit.