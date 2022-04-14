Bittel to retire as ARCC leader; chamber to begin search for successor

GLENS FALLS — Michael Bittel, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, will retire from the ARCC as of June.

The announcement was made by the chamber's board of directors.

Bittel, 54, who has been the chamber's president since April 2018, is retiring completely, he said.

He wants to spend more time with his wife, who he said has taken care of him for the last 25 years.

"Now, it's my turn to take care of her for the next 25," he said Thursday.

Bittel will not be stepping down until June. Between now and then, he will work with the board to find a new president.

"We didn't know he was going to make this decision six months ago," said Marc Monahan, chairman of the ARCC's board of directors.

He added that Bittel's decision was not unexpected, however, and they have been in communication about it recently.

Monahan said the board is in the process of putting together a search committee and will start looking for a candidate soon.

"We are looking for somebody who is very comfortable with the political side of things, and someone who can advocate for businesses," Monahan said.

Monahan said that those are all characteristics that Bittel has, and that Bittel was able to speak in front of people at a ribbon-cutting event one minute, and next he was a liaison between regional businesses and political representatives.

"Michael proved to be instrumental in connecting our businesses to local counties during the COVID shutdown. He had a constant open line for any of our chamber members who had questions. We had a seat at the table," Monahan said, referring to the state and county decisions that were made during the lockdown that had a direct effect on Capital Region businesses.

An example of this was when the chamber, under Bittel's leadership, was able to secure more options in the way of child care services for businesses, on a state level, according to Monahan.

"During the COVID shutdown, we worked really hard to get the information from every level of government to our members," Monahan said.

A big concern for the chamber and board was how the pandemic was going to affect the chamber's retention rate for member businesses, or what the chamber calls their leadership circle.

"The retention rate is better than it has ever been historically. We were able to keep all of our members during the pandemic and have even grown," Monahan said.

The chamber currently has 733 members, according to Bittel.

Monahan said businesses pay anywhere between $5,000 and $20,000, depending on what kind of services they need, for membership with the chamber.

Bittel also did a superb job collaborating with the other staff members at the chamber, Monahan said.

"He's done a lot to allow for businesses to grow, and reconnect some dots that may have been lacking before his time," said Carol Ann Conover, member services and events manager for the chamber.

According to a news release, Bittel said that the community's greatest asset is its people.

"I have been spoiled to work with a great team at the ARCC who will carry on the torch of loving and serving our community," Bittel said in the news release.

Monahan said that hopefully there won't be a drastic change as the rest of the team is staying, and that the chamber will be able to sustain its recent success.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

