GLENS FALLS — St. Mary’s Church has never had a statue with their patroness out in front of its church in its 175-year history — until now.
A 6-foot-tall marble statue of the Virgin Mary now stands in a the small courtyard on the church campus, thanks to the generosity of the Herlihy family in honor of their mother, Marie DePan Herlihy, who died in January at the age of 99.
Bishop Edward Scharfenberger blessed the statue in a brief ceremony.
“Your arms outstretched with compassion remind us of all the goodness and mercy of God who brings life and happiness to all human kind,” he said.
Scharfenberger said that all who look upon the statue will be drawn to Christ and reminded of the resurrection.
The Rev. Thomas Morrette, pastor of St. Mary’s Church, said the statue was carved from marble from Carrera, Italy and donated by the Herlihy family to remember their mother, who was a devout Catholic and parishioner.
“Their mother was an exemplary mother just like Mary was. All mothers can look to her and be good mothers,” he said.
She was active as treasurer of the Glens Falls Little League and involved in a number of organizations including the Glens Falls Hospital Guild and the Hyde Collection, according to her obituary.
On hand for the ceremony were two of her three sons — Edward Herlihy, of New York City and Dr. Kevin Herlihy, of Glens Falls. A third son, Dr. Peter Herlihy lives in Kansas.
“Isn’t it beautiful?” Dr. Kevin Herlihy said.
“My mom loved the church and I’m sure she’s looking down on us and telling us she’s so happy,” he said.
