Biscotti company wants to relocate to Airport Industrial Park

KINGSBURY — A Pennsylvania-based biscotti manufacturer wants to build a new plant in the Airport Industrial Park and relocate its operation.
Bucks County Biscotti wants to buy a 3-acre lot in the industrial park, which straddles the Warren/Washington county line in Queensbury and Kingsbury and put up a 5,000-square-foot building.
Riley Silbert, a representative from Bucks County Biscotti, said the business was started in 1993 by his parents, Karen and Craig, and he has been involved for the last two years.
The company describes itself as offering handmade artisanal biscotti. It started with a farm stand at the local farmers market in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. It makes 10 flavors of the twice-baked Italian dipping cookie, which it distributes to more than 200 cafés, coffee shops and specialty food stores, according to its website.
Silbert said the company supplies biscotti to businesses between New York and Washington and other accounts across the country. It also offers direct-to-consumer gift boxes online.
The company operates out of a home office with an attached bakery, according to Silbert.
“We’ve successfully outgrown our current facility,” he said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency Executive Committee.
Silbert said he believes the lot in the industrial park would be a perfect fit. Right now, the only employees are his parents and him. They do have some part-time seasonal employees.
The company would hire the equivalent of five full-time employees, according to its application.
“When we develop the bakery in New York, we would be selling the property down there and all of us would be moving to Queensbury full-time,” he said.
Silbert said company officials are well into the process of obtaining financing and working with an engineer to draw up plans. They are also communicating with local officials about lining up Planning Board approvals.
He said they are “trying to get all the cogs in place for when the financing is close we can move forward pretty quickly.”
The cost to buy the lot is $41,000. Bucks County Biscotti is seeking a $49,000 sales tax exemption from the IDA.
The cost of the project is about $1 million, according to the application, which includes about $783,000 for construction materials and $104,000 for labor.
The company plans to spend $70,000 on manufacturing equipment and $21,000 on other equipment, according to the application.
Construction would start in January and be completed in May with occupancy in June.
The committee was excited about the project.
“It’s really easy to change the name of it from Bucks County to Washington County,” quipped board member Michael Bittel, who is also president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The project will be reviewed by the full board at a later meeting.
