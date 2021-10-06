Biscotti company wants to relocate to Airport Industrial Park

Silbert said he believes the lot in the industrial park would be a perfect fit. Right now, the only employees are his parents and him. They do have some part-time seasonal employees.

The company would hire the equivalent of five full-time employees, according to its application.

“When we develop the bakery in New York, we would be selling the property down there and all of us would be moving to Queensbury full-time,” he said.

Silbert said company officials are well into the process of obtaining financing and working with an engineer to draw up plans. They are also communicating with local officials about lining up Planning Board approvals.

He said they are “trying to get all the cogs in place for when the financing is close we can move forward pretty quickly.”

The cost to buy the lot is $41,000. Bucks County Biscotti is seeking a $49,000 sales tax exemption from the IDA.

The cost of the project is about $1 million, according to the application, which includes about $783,000 for construction materials and $104,000 for labor.

The company plans to spend $70,000 on manufacturing equipment and $21,000 on other equipment, according to the application.