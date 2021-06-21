Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Levi Daniel, to Victoria Paull and Cody Sobon of South Glens Falls, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 12:18 p.m., 8 pounds 9.6 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Daniel and Deanne Paull of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Michael and Christine Sobon of Schuylerville.

A son, Remington Leonard, to Maddie Henry and Donald Griffin of Glens Falls, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4:32 p.m. 9 pounds 2 ounces, 22 inches long.

A son, Colby William, to Donald and Bethany Moon of Fort Ann, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., 9 pounds 1.7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul and Gloria Christine Wentworth of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents David and Melodie Moon of Queensbury.

A daughter, Avery Belle, to Ashley and Denis Daigle of Moreau, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3:27 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Ron Audette of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Denis R. and Lisa A. Daigle.