Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Levi Daniel, to Victoria Paull and Cody Sobon of South Glens Falls, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 12:18 p.m., 8 pounds 9.6 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Daniel and Deanne Paull of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Michael and Christine Sobon of Schuylerville.
A son, Remington Leonard, to Maddie Henry and Donald Griffin of Glens Falls, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4:32 p.m. 9 pounds 2 ounces, 22 inches long.
A son, Colby William, to Donald and Bethany Moon of Fort Ann, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., 9 pounds 1.7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul and Gloria Christine Wentworth of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents David and Melodie Moon of Queensbury.
A daughter, Avery Belle, to Ashley and Denis Daigle of Moreau, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3:27 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Ron Audette of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Denis R. and Lisa A. Daigle.
A son, Declan Sage, to Courtney Higgins and Eric Triola of Queensbury, Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:45 p.m.,. 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Thomas Higgins and Pamela Higgins-Brown. Paternal grandparents Christine Sullivan and Anthony Triola.
A daughter, Jayla Raine, to Katrina Barody and Jeremiah Bagley of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 9:40 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and Phil Barody of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Christine Lee and Bradford Bagley of Granville and Connecticut.
A daughter, Madelyn Grace, to Casey Bills and Timothy Souden Jr. of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 6:05 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cindy Purdy and Michael and Patty Bills of South Glens Falls and Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Timothy and Vickie Souden of Pennsylvania.
A daughter, Sernity Annalise, to Destiny Knapik and Skyler Moffitt of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Stephen Knapik of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent Lucas Moffitt of Glens Falls.