Bird count planned at Hicks Orchard in Granville

GRANVILLE — Hicks Orchard will host a morning of bird-watching May 8 as part of the Global Big Day bird count, which last year had more than 50,000 people in 175 countries send in bird-spotting lists, setting a new world record for a single day of birding.

Hicks is partnering with Grassland Bird Trust of Fort Edward, which will benefit from the event.

Participants show up at the orchard at either 8 a.m. that Saturday (for professional birders) or 9 a.m. (amateurs) for walks guided by experts. More than 300 acres of the Hicks' property is not under cultivation for apples, cherries or blueberries, but is left in its natural state, permanently protected through a conservation easement.

After their birding walks, participants will be able to watch a live bird of prey program led by Trish Marki from Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York, tour an art show of bird paintings by Tim Achor-Hoch and sample fresh cider doughnuts with coffee and mulled cider from the orchard.

Dan Wilson, Hicks Orchard's owner, is a birder himself and said he is dedicated to helping preserve bird habitat.

David Garvoille, Hicks' business development manager, described grassland birds as "the literal canary in the coalmine when it comes to climate change."