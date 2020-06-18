Bipartisan group of lawmakers unite in effort to reopen Aviation Mall

Stec said with the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline, it was time to start further “opening the valve,” a reference to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily COVID-19 press briefings.

"It's OK to open this valve a little more," he said. "Our economy needs it ... and it's a matter of fairness."

Aviation Mall employs more than 800 people and accounts for over $5 million in sales tax revenue annually, Stec said.

The number of reported COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically since the height of the outbreak in April. Warren County reported its first case of the virus in 15 days on Thursday and hospitalizations have been steadily trending downward since last month.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said the state is “looking at” reopening malls, but guidelines have yet to be handed down.

“On the malls, I get their point and we’re looking at that. The big 'if' there is if you follow the rules, could you open a mall with rules that would not have gatherings in a mall? Yes, that is theoretically possible,” he said.

But for retail operators like Jeff Ives, who owns Jonathan Reid, a menswear store inside Aviation Mall, keeping malls closed defies logic.