Bipartisan group of lawmakers unite in effort to reopen Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Open the shopping malls.
That was the message from a group of bipartisan lawmakers who gathered Thursday in front of Aviation Mall to demand the state allow all retail operations to resume business.
Keeping malls closed, they said, is unfair to small business owners that have been forced to remain shuttered even as retail operations have resumed in most parts of the state.
“We need to open up the inside of this mall for full service for all our small business owners that are inside this mall that cannot open right now, while other places are open for business,” said Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Region Chamber of Commerce, which organized the event.
Most of Aviation Mall's 50 operators have been closed since the end of March because of COVID-19, which has killed more than 24,000 people in New York and shuttered all schools and, until recently, all non-essential businesses.
Outlets like Target have remained open throughout the pandemic, and retail operators located inside the mall with an exterior entrance were permitted to allow shoppers inside under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which began over two weeks ago in the Capital Region. The region entered into Phase 3 on Wednesday.
“It’s hard to look a business owner in the eye and say, ‘Because your store opens to the inside of a much larger building, you need to continue to remain shuttered,’ ” Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said.
Stec said with the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the decline, it was time to start further “opening the valve,” a reference to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily COVID-19 press briefings.
"It's OK to open this valve a little more," he said. "Our economy needs it ... and it's a matter of fairness."
Aviation Mall employs more than 800 people and accounts for over $5 million in sales tax revenue annually, Stec said.
The number of reported COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically since the height of the outbreak in April. Warren County reported its first case of the virus in 15 days on Thursday and hospitalizations have been steadily trending downward since last month.
On Tuesday, Cuomo said the state is “looking at” reopening malls, but guidelines have yet to be handed down.
“On the malls, I get their point and we’re looking at that. The big 'if' there is if you follow the rules, could you open a mall with rules that would not have gatherings in a mall? Yes, that is theoretically possible,” he said.
But for retail operators like Jeff Ives, who owns Jonathan Reid, a menswear store inside Aviation Mall, keeping malls closed defies logic.
Ives said if thousands can gather "shoulder to shoulder to shoulder" to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis with nothing but a face mask, then there's no reason to prohibit retail operators from opening their doors with proper safety protocols in place.
"I'm not following the logic," he said. "He's (Cuomo) repeatedly said data over politics, but the data, in every instance, indicates the mall should be open since Phase 2."
Ives called on the governor to deliver guidelines on how to reopen shopping malls by Friday.
Aviation Mall, meanwhile, appeared ready to reopen Thursday.
Large signs designating separate entrance and exits were seen between the mall's entrance near Planet Fitness and the 99 restaurant, and "wave entrances" were installed to allow touchless access.
Once inside, shoppers are greeted by a large sign highlighting safety guidelines, and arrows on the floor directing the flow of traffic have also been installed.
Staff at the mall said common touch points, like handrails and benches, will be disinfected every 30 minutes.
But there's no telling if the staff's efforts will be enough until the state issues its guidelines, a point of frustration for Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.
"It's the lack of information that is really concerning," she said.
Shopping malls are not mentioned in the state's reopening plans. They were closed as part of an executive order, which has since been extended through July 7, a week after Phase 4 openings are expected to begin in the Capital Region.
"It's the lack of a timeline and a runway to know when you can reopen," Woerner said.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, was unable to attend Thursday's gathering but sent a representative from her office on her behalf.
Meanwhile, Ives said the governor should allow New Yorkers to prove just how tough they are.
"Let the mall prove that they are New York tough, but by not allowing us to do that you're prohibiting us from feeding our families and maintaining our normal life."
