Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

MOREAU — The crowd of residents repeatedly erupted with angry shouts suggesting the board members “do their homework” and “think about the people,” until Planning Board member Ann Perdue read a multi-page statement that put a stop to the impending vote on the carbon fertilizer plant proposed by Saratoga Biochar Solutions.

After an hour of back and forth Monday night between the town’s attorney, the Planning Board, the public and the attorney representing Biochar, a determination was made to allow the Planning Board an additional 45 days to review the materials submitted by CEO Raymond Apy.

It was standing room only at the meeting. Despite residents not having the opportunity to voice their opinions, members of the community spoke or shouted their opposition to the board members as they tried to reach a solution.

The public called the board members cowards for remaining silent despite receiving information indicating the facility would produce a greater negative impact on the environment and community than was originally presented.

While a resolution had been drafted to approve the project, board member Perdue expressed her concerns about approving the proposed plans at this stage.

“This is a first-of-its-kind facility in the state being proposed by a company who has never done this,” she said. “We owe it the residents to get more information.”

Perdue explained the board had once approved an independent study, but later determined “there would be nothing to gain from an expert opinion.”

At the end of her statement, read prior to the draft resolution, the small room exploded in applause and cheers. The residents cheered for Perdue, as she voiced the same concerns the residents have shared at the two public hearings held on the project.

It was determined by the town attorney that the board could ask for additional time, with written notice supplied to the applicant including specific reasons for the delay.

Apy and his attorney agreed to the new timeline, but asked for very specific reasons for the additional month and a half.

The Planning Board members said they would use the time to review the “hundreds of pages of documents” and draft an acceptable resolution that all members of the board feel comfortable voting on.