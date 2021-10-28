 Skip to main content
‘Billions’ filming at Sagamore

BOLTON LANDING — The deli counter at Tops market was particularly busy Thursday afternoon as crew members of the Showtime series “Billions” walked from their filming location at The Sagamore resort into the village to get some lunch.

“We heard that she’s been overly swamped today because it’s been just constant,” said Tops Assistant Store Manager Scott Washburn, referring to the deli manager. “We heard it was a film crew.”

The Sagamore was closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday as the Showtime series “Billions” was filming its sixth season. The show stars Damian Lewis as hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod and Paul Giamatti as U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades.

“Billions” is an American television series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Earlier this month, the show put out a casting call looking for extras from the local area.

The casting director specifically requested people from Lake George, Bolton Landing, Queensbury, Warrensburg, Glens Falls, Corinth and Whitehall. The casting call was also seeking people with upscale cars.

Washburn said he has never seen the show, but admitted having people in town this time of year is good for tourism.

“Everything is closing down more and more every day,” he said. “We’ll be to a point where we’re the only guys in town.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

