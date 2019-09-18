GLENS FALLS — Assemblyman Dan Stec hopes his bill, allowing for residential leases to be terminated upon the death of a tenant, will be incorporated as part of tweaks to rental reform legislation he expects the Legislature to take up next year.
Stec, R-Queensbury, introduced Assembly Bill 4497 in May 2018 to allow the executor or administrator of the estate of a tenant who dies during the term of a residential lease to terminate it with 14 days' written notice to the landlord.
“I think everyone has a general sense that, when somebody dies, there should be a mechanism to allow them to get out of a lease,” he said.
Stec said he was prompted to introduce the bill after a constituent contacted him because a family member died and the property owner would not terminate the lease.
The landlord was Rich Schermerhorn — as in the recent situation involving Charles Stoddard, an 84-year-old Korean War veteran, who died on Aug. 16. Stoddard had just signed a lease to move into The Willows in September and had not even received a key to the apartment.
Schermerhorn initially refused to terminate the lease until the unit was re-rented. Maureen Dennis, operations manager, said the company was following state real estate law.
After media reporting of the story, Schermerhorn relented and agreed to provide the estate a full refund of the deposit and waive any additional fees.
Stec said similar bills have been introduced to get people out of contracts in other circumstances. For example, sometimes couples jointly have a cell phone plan, and one may be abusing the other.
“Now, the abuser, he’s got control over the victim’s cell phone account and usage and seeing the bill,” Stec said.
Stec does not believe victims should be held responsible for such bills.
“Most people would say we should let them out. There should be a mechanism for that victim to remove themselves from the situation,” he said.
Stec added, however, that a balance has to be struck and companies should not be held responsible for others' personal situations.
“Where do you draw the line? What about a mortgage? What about a car payment?” he asked.
At least with an apartment, Stec said, the landlord can re-rent it.
The circumstances have to be considered case by case, he said.
Stec’s bill initially did not go anywhere, so he introduced it this past February in the new session.
Lawmakers could vote on his bill as a stand-alone item or have a Democrat pick it up, he said. But it's more likely the bill could be included in broader legislation as an amendment.
Rental reform legislation passed in June may provide this option of terminating leases in cases of death, but the language is ambiguous, he said.
“When something’s not clear, that means you’re going to get a lawyer that goes to court over it,” he said.
The reform bill was 100 pages long and dealt mostly with New York City issues, he said.
“They rush it through and so the bottom line is, there’s a lot of other items in that bill that are not clear,” he said. “There will likely be a need next year to make chapter amendments to that section of the law. I imagine that will be our opportunity to incorporate more clear language in it.”
Stec’s bill is just one page and focused on this issue. He said he is not trying to vilify anybody but wants to clear up any confusion.
Stec hopes the bill gets support.
“I’m sure that this happens throughout the state. This isn’t a one-off. We’d probably be shocked to know how many times this situation comes up,” he said.
