Bill to let inmates be eligible for parole at age 55 draws concerns

Loved ones of a Glens Falls woman who was murdered along with her young daughter thought they didn't have to worry about the couple's killer being released for at least 44 years.

But a bill that was introduced in the state Legislature earlier this year has upset them and many other crime victims and their families, because it would make some imprisoned felons eligible for parole at age 55, no matter how much of their sentence they have served.

Family members of Crystal Riley and Lilly Frasier are among those who are speaking out against the legislation, as it would potentially allow Bryan Redden, who killed Riley and Frasier, to be released after serving 33 of the minimum 44 years to which he was sentenced.

Crystal, 33, and Lilly, 4, were killed in their Glens Falls home by Redden on Aug. 11, 2017. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder and lesser counts, and was sentenced to 44 years to life.

Keith Monroe, Crystal's stepfather, said Crystal's family was irate when they learned a man who killed a young mother and child could potentially have his sentence shortened. He said it would be "crazy" to let someone who committed the crimes Redden did to be released simply because of reaching a certain age.