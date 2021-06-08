Bill to continue boat inspections passes state Senate

The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to make permanent the requirement that boats be inspected for aquatic invasive species including zebra mussels and Eurasian watermilfoil before being launched into a local water body.

Sen. Dan. Stec, R-Queensbury, was a co-sponsor of the legislation, which replaces a law that expired at the end of May.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is authorized to set up boat inspection stations throughout the Adirondack Park and within a 10-mile radius of the park’s boundary, according to a news release. Once a boat has been inspected, DEC can issue a tamper-proof tag to the boat operator.

Boaters may also self-certify following a DEC process to clean, drain and dry their watercraft.

Educational and outreach efforts by the DEC are also required, and data collected through the inspections will help identify additional steps to keep invasives out of Adirondack waterways.

Funding to implement the law will be made available through the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The legislation is pending in the Assembly.

