Bill seeks to support state's textile industry

Lilly Marsh and her husband moved from Indiana to Queensbury in 2016 and discovered, after-the-fact, a thriving market for her career as a weaver.

“I’ve been a weaver for 30 years,” said Marsh, who has a Ph.D. from Purdue University in American Studies, specializing in using the fiber and textile industry as a community development tool.

Marsh weaves locally produced fiber into garments, scarves and blankets for farmers to sell or for wholesale customers.

She said that she has carved out a niche in a multi-faceted industry.

“My goal is to produce middle-class, sort of middle-brow, garments that people will actually wear instead of giving as wedding presents,” she said.

Marsh said there is a strong network locally between fiber raisers and growers, others who card, dye and spin fiber and those who manufacture clothing, yet there is plenty of room for the industry to grow.

Legislation that Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is spearheading to stimulate the textile industry is making quick progress.

New York Textile Act

Woerner introduced the New York Textile Act — A 9649 — on March 28, and the Assembly Economic Development Committee passed the legislation on Tuesday, moving it along to the Assembly Ways and Means Committee to consider, the last step before a vote of the full Assembly.

Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, introduced Senate companion legislation.

Industry trends show an increasing demand for “sustainably produced” garments made from fiber of sheep, goats and alpaca, or grown from plants such as flax and hemp, Woerner said.

“We certainly have seen the consumer preference,” she said.

“It’s no different than the local-foods movement,” said Mary Jeanne Packer, owner of Battenkill Fibers, a mill in Greenwich that employs 17 people spinning locally produced fiber into yarn.

Packer, who started the plant in 2009, said demand started to pick up around 2015, and “just really exploded during the pandemic.”

One reason was because people staying at home took up knitting and weaving as hobbies, and another was that textile manufacturers had difficulty importing yarn from foreign countries.

The legislation would open state economic development incentives and state Department of Agriculture marketing and technical assistance programs to the textile industry, with a goal of attracting textile production and manufacturing operations to the Hudson Valley and lower Adirondacks, which, in turn, would increase demand for locally raised or grown fiber.

Scouring facilities

Packer, of Battenkill Fibers, said she already is collaborating with the Hudson Valley Textile Project to develop a fiber scouring facility locally, possibly at either Greenwich or Schuylerville.

Scouring is a process of repeatedly washing and squeezing fiber to remove dirt and impurities, using equipment similar to an oversized ringer washing machine.

The closest scouring facility now is in South Carolina, and trucking local fiber there and back has become cost-prohibitive with high fuel prices.

“This is just not smart of be hauling wool there and back,” Packer said.

A regional dye house would also be helpful, she said.

A dye house in Pennsylvania that many local producers were using was recently flooded, and it is expected it will not reopen, said Marsh, the Queensbury weaver.

Another need is for a local fiber warehouse, where fiber could be stockpiled as it is produced to fill large orders, as needed.

Textile company production schedules, which are unpredictable, often have a short window of time to fill.

Without a local warehouse, local suppliers have to scamper from farm to farm to fill an order, a chaotic, inefficient process, Packer said.

Textile center

Ideally, if Woerner’s legislation passes, it would lead to developing a local “textile center,” which would house one or more of these type operations and provide space for commercial-scale weavers, Packer said.

Woerner said fiber farming can be a vital part of keeping agricultural land from being redeveloped, as traditional dairy farms struggle to survive.

“They are ‘value-added’ opportunities that keep the land in production,” she said. “It’s a growing sector and one that we are really ready to take a part in.”

There is plenty of untapped opportunity for those who are willing to work hard, said Faith Perkins, co-owner of Quarry Ridge Alpacas in Salem.

There used to be six or seven alpaca raisers in the area, and now there are two, said Perkins, who raises alpacas, spins the fiber into yarn, dyes it, and knits and crochets it into garments.

She sells yarn and garments at a shop on her farm and at fiber festivals.

“It requires someone to do the work that is involved, not just to love cute animals,” said Perkins, who sheared 13 alpacas on Tuesday. “Alpacas are raised for a purpose, and that is to make use of the fibers.”

No new spending

The legislation has no fiscal impact, because it does not establish any new state spending.

It merely revises language of existing laws or parameters of existing programs to incorporate the textile industry.

Woerner said local fiber farmers now sell fiber to manufacturers as far away as Montana and Georgia.

Officials could offer incentives to those manufacturers to open additional manufacturing plants in New York.

“That’s really the goal — to say, ‘You love our fiber. Come, be close to it,’” she said.

Officials also would promote the use of local fiber to the New York City fashion industry and provide training on the state’s procurement process.

Glove-knitting companies, for example, would be notified when the state Department of Environmental Conservation is planning to buy gloves for forest rangers, and the companies would be instructed how to make a proposal, Woerner explained.

Secondary benefits

Developing the textile industry has secondary benefits.

“The goats and the sheep, they are not just an important part of the economy, but a tourism draw, as well,” said Laura Osgood, director of economic development for Washington County.

There are environmental benefits, Woerner said.

“Hemp, like Christmas trees, takes in more carbon dioxide than it produces,” she said.

Economic development incentives and promotion are important, but there is another challenge, Packer said.

The textile industry, like most other industries, faces a labor shortage.

Packer suggested that local school districts develop a textile industry STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum.

Another option is to retrain workers who no long have jobs in the paper industry.

“It’s very similar to the paper industry — a lot of gears turning,” she said.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

