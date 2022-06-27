Bill Kenny, longtime Warren County supervisor, set an example for others

Former Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor William Kenny, who died over the weekend, just a few days shy of his 75th birthday, is remembered as a compassionate conservative Democrat with a blunt wit who never let politics get personal.

“He would have vigorous debate and would stand for what he believed in, but afterward he had nothing but respect for those on the other side,” said state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who served with Kenny on the county Board of Supervisors before Kenny retired.

Simpson said Kenny was a role model of political civility.

“I definitely had great respect for Bill Kenny in the way he conducted himself,” Simpson said.

“He was one of my favorite colleagues. He had his (political) party, but it never spilled over into his work as a supervisor,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who also served on the county board with Kenny. “I considered him a friend.”

“He wasn’t fond of particular people, but he would not make a mean comment about a particular person. I hope we can get back to those days,” said current 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll, a Democrat. “He had a good sense of humor — a dry sense of humor.”

“Bill Kenny is the benchmark. He is the standard for how other supervisors will be measured,” said former 5th Ward Supervisor Matt MacDonald, who immediately succeeded Kenny on the county board.

MacDonald, an Independence Party member who also ran on the Republican line in 2015, said he contacted Kenny during the campaign, and Kenny agreed to meet with him at the Cool Beans coffee shop on Western Avenue, even though they were from different political parties.

“He didn’t even hesitate. … He gave me as much time as I wanted,” MacDonald said.

Kenny, who represented the city’s 5th Ward for 18 years, was noted as a vocal advocate for holding the line on spending.

“He was just a remarkable guy,” said Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, a Democrat. “He always knew how to do the right thing when it came to spending money.”

One of Kenny’s persistent targets was the 21 miles of rail line that Warren County owned between Corinth and North Creek, which he often called “the rail line to nowhere.”

Kenny prided himself on voting against every resolution that came before the board during his tenure pertaining to the rail line or the tourist trains that operated along it.

It was among the issues when Kenny was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1997.

Kenny, a retired U.S. Postal Service clerk, defeated fellow Democrat David Harrigan, a one-term incumbent, 141-105, in a Democratic primary, and 434-235 in the general election, when Harrigan ran as an independent, according to Post-Star reports at the time.

Harrigan supported the county buying the rail line, but Kenny said it would be “the biggest white elephant” in county history.

Kenny said Harrigan was not vocal enough about issues.

In 1995, Kenny, in his first attempt at elected office, lost the Democratic primary 95-60 to Harrigan, who went on to win a three-way general election against Republican and Conservative candidates.

Kenny was known for communication with constituents.

“He was a great representative of the Fifth Ward,” said city Councilman-at-Large and former 5th Ward Councilman James Clark, a Republican.

Driscoll said Kenny had a good balance between fiscal conservatism and recognizing the importance of services for senior citizens and families.

“He was, as my dad used to say, ‘tight with the buck,’ but sensitive to the needs of all constituents,” Driscoll said. “Certainly, Bill was a friend and a mentor to me.”

Kenny distinguished between national and local issues, said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

“He was a party loyalist, but his No. 1 concern was to his constituents,” she said.

Kenny worked across party lines with former Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Nicholas Caimano, a Republican, to establish the county occupancy tax, and with former 3rd Ward Supervisor Harold “Bud” Taylor, a Republican, to prevent the Murray Street playground in the city's 5th Ward from being redeveloped for public housing, Driscoll said.

"Bill was a very hard worker and was dedicated to Warren County and the city of Glens Falls,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “He was integral to the operation of the Warren County occupancy tax program, as he chaired the Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee for a number of years. We are saddened to hear of his passing and offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Kenny remained vocal about county issues and politics after he retired from the board at the end of 2015, often writing letters to the editor of The Post-Star.

In a Feb. 6, 2018, letter, Kenny criticized a county Board of Supervisors proposal to outsource food preparation for Office for the Aging meal sites.

“Since when can you pay someone to do something for less money than you can do it yourself?” he asked. … “After paying tens of millions of dollars in property taxes over the years, this is your reward: Cold food.”

In a letter on Jan. 2 of this year, Kenny congratulated “my old buddy and fellow Supervisor Gene Merlino of Lake Luzerne” on his reelection victory as a write-in candidate in November, and congratulated longtime Glens Falls City Clerk Robert Curtis on his retirement.

Until recently, Kenny continued going house-to-house in the 5th Ward each year to circulate nominating petitions on behalf of the city Democratic Committee and to campaign with candidates, Driscoll said.

“The last few years, he still did his best to walk the ward,” Driscoll said. “He would walk three or four streets then go home to rest and walk more streets the next night.”

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

