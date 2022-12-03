Bill Gates Diner to return to Bolton

BOLTON — A familiar Bolton staple is returning to the town for the first time since the 1980s.

The Bolton Historical Museum announced on Thursday they are welcoming home “a pillar of life to Bolton Landing.” Bill Gates Diner is a trolley car/diner that was a gathering place for residents and tourists alike from the 1930s to 1980s.

For 50 years, the diner was “beloved as a daily destination due to its congenial atmosphere and unique history,” according to the museum’s news release.

The diner is coming back in “new imaginative ways” over 40 years later.

“To me, the diner’s real value is in its repurposing; getting it back on wheels. Then we can take the diner wherever it can best represent the town and the museum, whether that is a parade, a festival, or a farmers market; wherever it can be a vector for new engagements and experiences,” stated Glenn Long, the museum’s interim executive director.

The diner began its life as a Hudson Valley Railway trolley in the 1890s, providing passenger service between the city of Saratoga Springs and the town of Warrensburg.

The trolley network initially consisted of horse-drawn cars in 1885, and by the 1890s the line was electrified to include trolleys, like the diner.

Chris and George Liapes purchased the trolley in 1937 and converted it into a diner.

In 1949, Bill and Dawn Gates purchased it, named it the Bill Gates Diner, and served the residents and visitors of Bolton Landing until 1981.

According to the museum’s release, the restaurant is one of only 11 trolley-to-diner conversions known to still exist in America.

The trolley received a detailed restoration in 1989 and was then donated to the Adirondack Museum.

After 33 years on exhibit at the Adirondack Museum (now called the Adirondack Experience: The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake) and the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum in the city of Plattsburgh, the trolley car diner is set to return home to Bolton Landing, thanks to the Historical Society of the Town of Bolton and the Bolton Historical Museum.

“We’re not bringing her home to put her in storage, but to seize an opportunity to find new ways for her to bring people together,” Long said.

To support this effort, an $8,500 GoFundMe campaign has been launched to get the diner back and cover the costs of transportation and ancillary expenses in its transit from Plattsburgh and in preparation for the museum putting the diner’s next iteration into action.

Once the diner has been transported, the museum will develop a proposal for the diner’s reconditioning and repurposing, which will then be presented to appropriate funding sources.

To participate in the museum’s GoFundMe campaign transportation phase, visit https://gofund.me/2245357e.

All of the donations go to the Bolton Historical Museum and into a fund for the care and management of the diner.

Contributions to the Diner Fund can also be made by check directly to the Bolton Historical Museum at P.0. Box 441, Bolton Landing, NY 12814.