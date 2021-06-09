Bill expanding covered medical conditions passes in wake of Whitehall firefighter's death

The state Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would add vascular rupture to the list of firefighter injuries covered by workers’ compensation insurance — legislation prompted by the death of a Whitehall firefighter last year.

The Assembly had already approved the bill on June 3, so it now heads to the governor’s desk.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, sponsored the legislation in honor of James Brooks, who was second assistant chief of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. Brooks suffered a torn aorta when responding to a fire in Dresden on May 2.

Brooks, who served in the department for 27 years, spent months recovering at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. He had three strokes, which confined him to a wheelchair and left him with the use of only his right arm.

Brooks died from his injuries on Sept. 17. His workers compensation claim was denied by Benetech Adjustments, Washington County’s insurer, because the company claimed it was a pre-existing condition.

The Chief James Brooks Jr. Act would create a presumption of coverage under the Volunteer Firefighters’ Benefit Law for vascular ruptures suffered in the line of duty, in the same way that heart attacks are covered.