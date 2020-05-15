Bike shops overwhelmed with customers seeking safe recreation

Instead, he’s working longer hours and has taken only two days off in the last month, one for a doctor’s appointment.

The store is closed on Sunday, but the staff comes in and “works like little elves,” trying to get the floor restocked, he said.

“Then on Monday, it’s all gone,” he said.

Suppliers, too, are sold out, and although he has placed large orders, it looks like they might not be filled until the fall — “at that point, the season’s over,” he said.

“It’s unprecedented,” he said.

In previous seasons, customers might have waited two weeks or so to get a bike in for a tuneup, but now, the next available slot is June 20, he said.

“We have 125 or more bikes in line waiting, and more are coming in every day,” he said.

Bicycle-riding has been rising in popularity anyway as a form of exercise and recreation available to people of all ages. But the pandemic has given it a boost.

“We’re all really optimistic — say there’s 100 new cyclists — that 50 or 60 will continue after the pandemic,” Fairchild said.