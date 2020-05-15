Bike shops overwhelmed with customers seeking safe recreation

Upstairs in Rick’s Bike Shop in Queensbury is a big storage space that, at this time of year, is always crammed with bikes waiting for spring and summer buyers.
This year, said owner Rick Chiasson, the room is empty.
“In my 40 years in the bike business — 25 owning the business — I’ve never experienced anything remotely close to this,” he said.
“We have twice the business of our busiest year. It’s just shocking,” he said.
With many activities canceled or restricted and fear of infection widespread, people are embracing simple, safe outdoor recreation like walking and biking. With bike shops on the “essential services” list, that has meant more customers than local shop owners have ever seen in a single spring.
“It’s not a normal busy for this time of year; it’s a weird busy,” said Steven Fairchild, general manager of Grey Ghost Bicycles on Lawrence Street.
“With gyms closed and group activities squashed, we’re just seeing a different volume and a different type of customer,” he said.
That different type includes people new to cycling and others who haven’t been active for years and are looking for a new bike or for their old bike to be made roadworthy.
“It makes us happy that more people are out riding bikes,” Fairchild said.
At the Hub in Brant Lake, the business includes a restaurant and bar, but since those have been closed (they’re opening now for takeout,) it has been surviving on its third operation — a bike shop.
Early in the season, before the restaurant would have opened in a normal year, the business was “way ahead in bike repair — more than double,” said owner Drew Cappabianca.
The Hub is located on miles of hiking trails and Brant Lake. Business has been boosted, too, by second homeowners seeking an escape from urban areas rife with COVID-19, like the New York City-New Jersey area, who came up early in March, he said.
He avoided opening the restaurant and bar early on for takeout, because he wasn’t sure it would be worth it, but he got a loan about a week ago through the Payroll Protection Program that allowed him to go ahead, Cappabianca said. People can park in their lot, have food brought out to them, then eat in their car or have a picnic on the grounds, following all safety protocols, he said.
What Chiasson feared would be a bust of a season turned into the opposite when bike shops were categorized as essential.
“I feared we would have to close completely,” he said.
Instead, he’s working longer hours and has taken only two days off in the last month, one for a doctor’s appointment.
The store is closed on Sunday, but the staff comes in and “works like little elves,” trying to get the floor restocked, he said.
“Then on Monday, it’s all gone,” he said.
Suppliers, too, are sold out, and although he has placed large orders, it looks like they might not be filled until the fall — “at that point, the season’s over,” he said.
“It’s unprecedented,” he said.
In previous seasons, customers might have waited two weeks or so to get a bike in for a tuneup, but now, the next available slot is June 20, he said.
“We have 125 or more bikes in line waiting, and more are coming in every day,” he said.
Bicycle-riding has been rising in popularity anyway as a form of exercise and recreation available to people of all ages. But the pandemic has given it a boost.
“We’re all really optimistic — say there’s 100 new cyclists — that 50 or 60 will continue after the pandemic,” Fairchild said.
No one is celebrating the circumstances, despite the increase in business, Chiasson said.
“I’d trade it to go back to normal,” he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
