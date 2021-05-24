Bike sharing program kicks off

GLENS FALLS — The CDPHP Cycle! bike-sharing program officially has started operating in Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George.

A brief kickoff event was held outside City Hall on Monday to promote the initiative.

Five bicycles are parked outside Glens Falls City Hall, five on Hudson Avenue, five along the Warren County Bikeway and five on Beach Road in Lake George.

People can register for the program by visiting www.cdphpcycle.com or by downloading the mobile app. Riders can also sign up for a membership plan. Rates are $5 for an hour; $15 by the month, including 60 minutes of daily free time; and $85 for a season pass, which includes 60 minutes of daily free time.

CDPHP Cycle! Operations Manager Steve Bratspis said the program is easy to use. Riders unlock a bike with their 6-digit account number and 4-digit personal identification number.

“You take the lock with you. Head on out with on your ride. When you’re done with your ride, you can lock the bike to any bike rack, using the lock that you took with you,” he said.

People can also lock the bikes to any fixed object in a public space, according to Bratspis. There is a $1 bonus credit if riders bring the bike back to a CDPHP Cycle! kiosk.