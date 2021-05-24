Bike-sharing program kicks off with kiosks in four places

The program will start with 20 bikes, and if it is successful, he said they would expand it.

Warren County is providing up to $10,000 to fund the program, which also has private partners. Sponsors for the program include Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Fort William Henry Hotel and The Queensbury Hotel.

“We’re excited about this. It’s a private-public partnership that will get more transportation options for our residents, our workforce and our tourists,” said Liza Ochsendorf, the county’s director of employment and training.

Ochsendorf had reached out to the Capital District Transportation Authority and CDPHP to see if the program could come to Warren County.

Natalia Burkhart, public relations manager for CDPHP, said this is the fifth season for the program, which also operates in Saratoga Springs, Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Cohoes.

The company wants to get people up and moving to stay healthy, she said, and a bike-sharing system does that.

Hudson Falls resident Jula Grove happened to stop by during the kickoff event and said she is interested.

“I’m definitely going to dig out the helmet,” she said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

