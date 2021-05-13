Bike-share program coming to Glens Falls as part of countywide effort

GLENS FALLS — Residents will soon be able to rent a bicycle in front of City Hall as part of a countywide bike-share program.
The Common Council, on Tuesday, authorized $26,000 in spending needed for the Greater Glens Falls Transit system to bring the CDPHP Cycle! program to Warren County as part of a pilot program between the county and the Capital District Transportation Authority.
The city will contribute $2,500 to the program, but authorized the spending since it controls the transit system’s operating budget.
Warren County, earlier this year, allocated $10,000 for the program and the remaining balance will be offset by participating municipalities.
The county is set to receive 15 bikes under the program, which will be available to rent at various locations throughout Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George, said Scott Sopczyk, director of the Greater Glens Falls Transit system.
“There are some details that we’re working on, but we hope to have that up and running for the summer,” he said.
On Thursday, Mayor Dan Hall confirmed there will be several docks in the city, including one in front of City Hall.
“I’m not quite sure where else, but right outside the door of the police station there’s going to be one,” he said.
Sopczyk said the program will not only allow residents to bike to local destinations, but will compliment the transit system’s bus and trolley service.
“People may choose to take the trolley one way and then take a bike the other, or if they need to go further in one direction from the bus stop, it will certainly facilitate that,” he said.
CDPHP Cycle! is currently available in Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Albany, Troy and Cohoes, and has grown steadily since it was rolled out five years ago.
People can sign up for the program using the CDPHP Cycle! mobile app. They can find a bike close by. They scan the bar code to unlock the bike.
Sopczyk said he hopes to have docking stations available along Beach Road in the village of Lake George and in the parking lot along Country Club Road in Queensbury, but noted exact locations have yet to be finalized.
He hopes to have additional details later this month, but noted he expects between 15 and 20 docking stations throughout the county.
Hall said he believes the program will provide an additional transpiration option for local employees, including those working at Great Escape and in Lake George.
“I think it’s a good idea. It’s a pilot program, so we’ll see how it goes,” he said.
