Bike-share program coming to Glens Falls as part of countywide effort

On Thursday, Mayor Dan Hall confirmed there will be several docks in the city, including one in front of City Hall.

“I’m not quite sure where else, but right outside the door of the police station there’s going to be one,” he said.

Sopczyk said the program will not only allow residents to bike to local destinations, but will compliment the transit system’s bus and trolley service.

“People may choose to take the trolley one way and then take a bike the other, or if they need to go further in one direction from the bus stop, it will certainly facilitate that,” he said.

CDPHP Cycle! is currently available in Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Albany, Troy and Cohoes, and has grown steadily since it was rolled out five years ago.

People can sign up for the program using the CDPHP Cycle! mobile app. They can find a bike close by. They scan the bar code to unlock the bike.

Sopczyk said he hopes to have docking stations available along Beach Road in the village of Lake George and in the parking lot along Country Club Road in Queensbury, but noted exact locations have yet to be finalized.