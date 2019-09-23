{{featured_button_text}}
Bike path

Cyclists ride along the Warren County Bikeway in Queensbury.

 Post-Star File Photo

Warren County Safe & Quality Bicycling Organization is hoping to expand a new program to educate foreign workers who bicycle to and from work during the summer.

The concern is that workers from other countries don't know the rules of the road and understand traffic issues in the Lake George/Queensbury area. Many workers can be seen on Route 9 in the mornings, as they ride south to The Great Escape or north to the village of Lake George from motels and apartments.

Many ride the wrong way, southbound on the side of the northbound lane, or on the sidewalks.

Lloyd Mott, chairman of the bicycling organization, told Warren County supervisors he has fielded calls from numerous people worried about a possible tragedy.

"It's a concern. We get calls from people saying someone is going to get killed," Mott said.

The organization began a program this year that drew 150 or so workers, and Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, a leader with the biking group.

Strough said the Safe & Quality Bicycling Organization worked with the Lake George-based Student Connection, which provides assistance to foreign workers. The goal is to bring the program to more workers next summer, he said.

"We're talking about going to employers directly," Strough said.

Mott also told supervisors the organization undertook a survey of Warren County bicyclists in recent months, and the biggest issue that was reported was concerns about road quality, such as pavement and road shoulder conditions.

But he said he understood that fixes won't happen quickly.

"It's not that people don't want to do it. It's a lack of funding," he said

Strough said Warren County leaders have a chance to make the county "the biking destination" of the region, pointing to Warren County Bikeway; numerous mountain bike trail offerings, including the Gurney Lane mountain bike trail system that is ranked tops in the state; as well as a planned bike park on French Mountain.

