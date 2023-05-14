School districts are keeping proposed tax increases low in budgets up for approval Tuesday, while continuing to invest in programs, because of a large influx in state aid.

“Generally the statewide tax levy proposed is about 2.17% for districts. And that’s pretty modest,” explained Cathy Woodruff, senior writer for the New York State School Boards Association. “The basic statewide cap is 2% this year.”

In this area, the average proposed tax levy increase is about 1.28%, according to an analysis of 24 school districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area.

The statwide average increase in spending is 5.46%. It is about 5% in this area.

The causes of spending increases are specific to each district, but across the board, Woodruff said there are internal financial issues all schools will need to prepare to face in the upcoming year.

“Huge health insurance costs actually,” she said. “It’s not very glamorous but some districts are expecting double-digit percentage increases in their health insurance premiums.”

Additionally, many districts are either exploring or implementing more career and technical education (CTE) programs as the need for a more robust American workforce continues.

“Schools in the area around Glens Falls BOCES have excellent programs for students to learn things like heavy equipment operation, and forestry, and a lot of CTE opportunities and if districts are deciding to send more students to those programs, they sometimes have to absorb more costs,” Woodruff said.

Overall, however, Woodruff said districts are doing well with incoming state aid. This year, she said, the state budget includes a minimum 3% increase to each district, with some receiving more based on the state’s Foundation Aid formula, which will finally be fully funded this year.

“It’s been a longtime goal in New York. This Foundation Aid formula was approved by the state Legislature … and then we had a variety of issues in the state with the (Great) Recession and other things,” she said.

The $23.2 billion funding provided by Foundation Aid in this year’s budget is supposed to help districts meet basic operating expenses using factors such as enrollment numbers and other regional cost factors, in addition to the expense-based state funding programs for things such as buildings and transportation needs. But because it has taken such a long time to become fully funded, Woodruff said much of that data is very outdated.

“There’s, for example, census data from the 2000 Census,” she said. “And in some cases there have been big changes in the wealth of a district, population of a district, student enrollment.”

Few busting cap

Woodruff said there are 17 districts in the state in which proposed budgets exceed the tax levy cap, which requires a supermajority of 60% vote to pass — rather than a simple majority. However, several of those districts operate with a negative cap, so even if their budget comes with a 0% increase, they’re already over that number.

“We found six districts around the state that have negative caps, and that’s a weird thing,” she said. “Maybe they had a lot of debt service that they retired, so it’s no longer included. Maybe they had a big change in enrollment. Maybe something else happened.”

Woodruff said one district in the state actually has a -17% cap.

Salem has a -2.9% cap. The district is reducing its levy by that amount.

Anomalies like negative tax caps happen at a relatively low number of New York school districts, but it’s something Woodruff said the board association would be looking to address at the legislative level in the coming years.

“That’s all a result of these formulas that sometimes — not usually, not ordinarily — but every once in a while, a district winds up with one of these negative caps,” she said. “Our association does have a variety of proposals they we encourage some changes in the cap levy formula that would, for example, prevent negative caps.”

School boards

Despite the increased involvement and attention being paid to school boards and curricula decisionmaking across the country, Woodruff said the numbers of people running for positions on local school boards in New York is mostly consistent with years past.

“We have found that about half of the candidates running this year are incumbent board members around the state and of the incumbents whose seats are up, about a third chose not to run,” she said. “It’s not an easy job. It’s very time-consuming and the people who do it are devoted people who devote a lot of time.”

Rather than the hot-button, heavily political issues that have driven much of the conversations around schools of late, Woodruff said this year, the trend seems to be more laser-focused on the individual needs of each district.

“In the last couple of years there have been some issues that really were not in the control of school boards, but they did drive the conversation,” she said. “There may be districts where that’s a factor but it’s not a factor in a lot of districts.”

Instead, Woodruff said the issues she sees driving the races are much more localized.

“Candidates may be running individually on platforms that stress mental health staff — perhaps bolstering programs in reading or something that’s perceived to be a need at the local level.”

There are a few contested races locally including in Lake George, North Warren, Saratoga Springs, Schuylerville and South Glens Falls. The Lake George race features Linda Clark, who ran unsuccessful for the board last year, on a platform of fighting curriculum changes.

Other issues

One of the holdover issues still being dealt with from the pandemic years is the turnover in administrative staffing. The tumultuous time spent navigating the academic world while dealing with a global health crisis drove many school officials to pursue other fields or retire completely.

“There happens to have been in recent years, kind of a bubble of people who are reaching (retirement) age both among teachers and administrators,” Woodruff said. “And it’s been a stressful time, no doubt. If you’ve worked through the pandemic, there may be a desire to move on and take a breath.”

Additionally, enrollment numbers and even daily attendance have emerged as a worsening struggle for many districts. While there are many factors which can be attributed to these issues, Woodruff said she’s seeing patterns emerge in the way New York school districts are working to handle them.

“There are a lot of these things that are probably or perhaps related to the pandemic that districts are exploring ways to address with various academic, social-emotional and mental health programs,” she said.

School districts have used the additional aid to plan for the future. Woodruff noted that this will be the final year that school districts will receive COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

“This is another year where they can spend the money that was set aside to help districts recover,” she said.