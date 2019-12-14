Big plans in the works for Washington County Fair

EASTON — Inspired by a 1961 initiative to raise funds for the fair grounds, the Washington County Fair leaders are kicking off a capital campaign to build a permanent show arena in place of the existing temporary tent.
“As we prepare for the next century of the Washington County Fair, we are reaching out to our community to help us pave the way for the future of the Washington County Fair,” said Rebecca Breese, marketing and sponsorship coordinator.
Breese explained that the existing set-up no longer meets the demands of the fair’s continued growth.
“It will be an enclosed metal building with a cement floor for dairy shows,” said Rebecca Breese, marketing and sponsorship coordinator. “We can also use it year round for our antique show.”
“Over the last decade, the fair has put up a large tent to support the Youth and Open Dairy Show, evening entertainment, including the Farmers Olympics, and The Big Push during fair week,” she said. “It will be a great place ... It will be as big as the tent and will match the same footprint.”
Breese said that over the past century community volunteers have made the fair what it is today.
“As a landmark community event, our longevity has been made possible due to the support of our community,” she said. “Without our volunteers and partners, the fair would not be possible.”
And the fair leaders are again calling on the community to help meet their five-year goal. As part of the campaign, they are again offering lifetime passes to the fair.
“Available for the first time since the 1960s this holiday season, you can have unlimited, unrestricted access to the fair for the rest of your life,” she said, about the $500 purchase. “It will not be available forever.”
Additionally, they are creating a brick garden between the Maple Building and the County Building. Individuals can purchase a brick with a personal inscription for the garden, planned for creation in 2020.
“There are three sizes and the inscription can be a message to fair goers, in memory of someone, a family name,” Breese said. “Celebrate the holiday season give a gift that gives back by supporting the Washington County Fair Capital Campaign.”
Organizers will unveil the campaign funding thermometer this summer, she said.
Other fair fundraisers include the June Bluejean Ball.