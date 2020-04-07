Big parade honors health care workers, wakes up Glens Falls

"They've been cooped up inside," she said.

The whole greater Glens Falls community seemed to be expressing a collective joy at being out together in the spring sun.

The parade started, and the firetrucks and ambulances and squad cars, the motorcycles and the pickup trucks, the SUVs in glittering metallic shades of blue or red went wailing and moaning and honking and roaring down Hudson Avenue, past the hospital staff standing and waving from the lawn.

Near the entrance was Dianne Shugrue, hospital CEO, and Jacque Ecuyer, organizer of the 4s4Life Foundation, which supports local front-line workers in health care and in the police, emergency and fire squads.

Dan Hall, mayor of Glens Falls, stood on the opposite side of Hudson Avenue, sporting a blue face covering and dark glasses.

Ecuyer and Hall teamed up to organize the parade, along with Pete Brock, owner of Sam's Diner.

Before the event, Brock predicted a big crowd.

"We need some stress relief," he said. "We're going to come out and support these people that go to work every day to save our lives."