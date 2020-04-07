Big parade honors health care workers, wakes up Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — It was a sunny and shocking Tuesday afternoon, with a downtown that had been a ghost town transformed into a rollicking, rocking party town, turning out for a parade.
Just before 4 p.m., streets that had been empty for more than a week were jammed with horn-blaring vehicles festooned with ribbons and bedecked with balloons.
The Queensbury Hotel parking lot overflowed with cars glinting in the sun and proclaiming messages of pride and gratitude in messy scrawls:
- "We are in this together"
- "Thank you Frontline"
- #AloneTogether"
Sirens whooped, motorcycles rumbled and rock 'n' roll blared across the blacktop.
Big noisy turnout for parade today to honor front-line health care workers, esp. at Glens Falls Hospital. pic.twitter.com/tJeAQw8ehV— Will Doolittle (@trafficstatic) April 7, 2020
Kids hung out in bright T-shirts and shades, grown-ups blinked in the sun and here and there a parent or an officer was wearing a surgical mask.
Natasha Roberts had come down from Warrensburg with her 9-year-old son, Logan, to drive from the hotel to the hospital to honor front-line health care workers.
Six months pregnant, she is worried about COVID-19 — worried about getting it and worried "what the hospital is going to look like" in June, when her baby is due.
Casey Mechanick of Hudson Falls said she was there to support the fire department, and because getting out in the sun was what her daughters — Natalie, 8, and Lily, 11 — needed.
"They've been cooped up inside," she said.
The whole greater Glens Falls community seemed to be expressing a collective joy at being out together in the spring sun.
The parade started, and the firetrucks and ambulances and squad cars, the motorcycles and the pickup trucks, the SUVs in glittering metallic shades of blue or red went wailing and moaning and honking and roaring down Hudson Avenue, past the hospital staff standing and waving from the lawn.
Near the entrance was Dianne Shugrue, hospital CEO, and Jacque Ecuyer, organizer of the 4s4Life Foundation, which supports local front-line workers in health care and in the police, emergency and fire squads.
Dan Hall, mayor of Glens Falls, stood on the opposite side of Hudson Avenue, sporting a blue face covering and dark glasses.
Ecuyer and Hall teamed up to organize the parade, along with Pete Brock, owner of Sam's Diner.
Before the event, Brock predicted a big crowd.
"We need some stress relief," he said. "We're going to come out and support these people that go to work every day to save our lives."
After the vehicles had circled around and headed back into town, and the sirens were fading, a man with a white beard and a paunch wandered onto the lawn by the sidewalk across from the hospital entrance, looking around.
"What's going on?" he said.
"A parade to honor hospital workers," someone said.
"I didn't know what was happening," he said. "It was so loud."
He looked like the parade had woken him up.
"I thought it was something big," he said.
It was.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
