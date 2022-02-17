Big Lots store coming to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The national chain store Big Lots is planning to locate in the vacant plaza storefront where Price Rite used to be along Route 9.

"Big Lots has applied for a building permit at 751 Upper Glen St.," said Stuart Baker, senior planner for the town of Queensbury.

Price Rite remained in the building for 19 years before it closed at the end of 2021.

The building is also home to other neighboring businesses: Recovery Sports Grill, Dollar Tree and Tractor Supply. They all share the same address of 751 Upper Glen St.

The timeline on the opening of Big Lots remains unclear.

In response to a Post-Star inquiry, a Big Lots representative said Thursday that the chain "can’t confirm any specific openings at this point."

Big Lots stores sell food, furniture, home décor and more. The chain is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

"It will be a great addition for the people in and around Queensbury. They (Big Lots) have a lot to offer and have a great reputation, nationwide," Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said Thursday.

The building is located near two other major grocery stores, Aldi and Market 32. It remains unclear if this competition is what forced Price Rite to close.

Strough said Big Lots will add a little more diversity for shoppers.

The closest Big Lots stores in the area to Queensbury are in Granville and Greenwich. There are also Big Lots stores in Albany, Amsterdam, Clifton Park and Troy.

The plaza is owned by Nigro Companies. The property owners could not be reached for comment.

