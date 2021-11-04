Big interest seen in children's COVID shots

Local pediatricians are seeing strong interest in parents getting the COVID-19 vaccine for their children.

“The initial order that we placed for Pfizer COVID vaccines is all booked up,” said Dr. Jennifer Theriot, of Adirondack Pediatrics in Glens Falls.

Hundreds of parents have made appointments, she added.

The office has placed another order and added people to a wait list.

Parents are excited now that the FDA has approved the vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11, according to Theriot. She considers it an important stage in the fight against the virus.

“It’s a way for us to eventually move through the pandemic and move to a phase where we are getting back to normal,” she said.

She said it is exciting to know that they can protect this group of children. The dosage is smaller than the one for adults. The side effects in trials on children mirrored those in adults — body aches and a slight fever.

Theriot said she knows that there is going to be some hesitancy among parents.

“We’re open to questions and calls, so we can help you make the best decision for your kids,” she said.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network spokesman Jessica Rubin said the organization is expecting delivery of the vaccine for children soon, but does not have it on hand yet.

“We are working closely with our local health departments and school partners to formalize our plan and look forward to being part of the effort to vaccinate our youth,” she said in an email.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

