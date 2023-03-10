GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Theater will be transformed into a one-day only music and art gallery featuring a multi-band concert, live artist gallery and artisan fair on Saturday.

The Rock Gallery event is the brainchild of Anthony Richichi, a staple in the Glens Falls arts community, a major player at GEM Fest, and the painter behind the giant Adirondack chair by Centennial Circle. The event is produced by the Wood and participating artists Richichi and Hannah Williams (the painter behind the bear mural on Warren Street), in addition to a small committee of passionate artists and music lovers.

The festival will begin at noon Saturday and be open to the public free of charge until 5 p.m., although donations are appreciated at the door. The afternoon portion of the event will feature a live painter’s gallery with Anthony Richichi, Shelley Fairbanks, Sarah Calzada and Hannah Williams showcasing their talents. The theater’s cabaret space will host additional artists and artisans for attendees to shop and support.

The house will then open at 6:30 p.m. for ticketed attendees for an acoustic performance of Reese Fulmer. People can also enjoy the vendor area and continued live painter’s gallery. A main stage concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with Seize Atlantis opening, followed by Lock 9, with headliner Capital Zen rounding out the evening.

Sponsors for the event include Glens Falls Hospital, The Candy Space, Kevin Richards, Advokate, the Queensbury Hotel and others for making this unique event possible. Organizers plan to make this an annual event.

On Sunday Nashville songwriter Larry Gatlin will perform at 3 p.m.. Gatlin will sing Gatlin Brothers favorites including “All The Gold In California,” “Broken Lady,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer To You),” “Night Time Magic,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love,” and more. Tickets start at $63, the show kicks off with Whiskey River followed by an interview with Kevin Richards.