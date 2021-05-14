Big demand for Pfizer for ages 12 to 15

Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children is proving very popular in Warren County, with 350 families signing up their children, age 12 and older, for clinics at schools.
Those clinics, run by Warren County Health Services, start Monday. Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for children.
In addition to school clinics, the Pfizer vaccine is available at many locations locally, including Aviation Mall, where the state site is taking walk-ins. Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Market 32, Hannaford and Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne are regularly getting allotments of Pfizer. To find the nearest vaccine, go to www.vaccines.gov/search/.
Washington County held a clinic in Greenwich on Thursday at which children could get vaccinated, and 30 children showed up. In total, the clinic gave out Pfizer doses to 60 people and vaccinated 27 people with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Masks still required
On Friday morning, after the Centers for Disease Control said that fully vaccinated people could generally stop wearing masks, businesses began to see a wave of unmasked customers. At a Cumberland Farms in Queensbury, a clerk stopped an unmasked man at the door and served him his coffee there after explaining that masks are still required in New York state.
He was puzzled, saying that the CDC had said he could stop wearing a mask, but said he was willing to keep wearing one in any store that required it.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not hold a press conference Friday, a departure from his normal schedule, and issued a two-sentence statement late Thursday saying state officials were reviewing the CDC’s new guidance. He said he would discuss it with other governors in the region in an effort to have a regional policy on the issue.
School cases
South Glens Falls Central School District reported two cases, both at the middle school, the first of whom appears to be a staff member. That person was last in the building on Monday. The second person was last in the building Tuesday.
Friday’s cases
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 3,434 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 12 recoveries, for a total of 3,288 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 78 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized. The patient is moderately ill.
- Washington County reported seven new cases Thursday, for a total of 2,727 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 10 recoveries, for a total of 2,641 recoveries. There were 48 people ill and two were hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 19 new cases, for a total of 15,090 confirmed cases, and said that Thursday’s recoveries were adjusted down by four people because the county had just found out four people were not actually county residents. On Friday, the county reported 44 new recoveries, for a total of 14,791 recoveries. There are 133 people currently ill and 12 of them are hospitalized, one more than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two Northumberland residents (for a total of four) and three Wilton residents (for a total of 13).
- Still ill: one Hadley resident, six town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, nine Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, four South Glens Falls residents and 10 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: three town of Corinth residents, one Schuylerville resident, one town of Saratoga resident and two South Glens Falls residents.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, down from 13 Thursday.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report. On Thursday, the hospital had five coronavirus patients, two of whom were in intensive care.
For Thursday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 102 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Statewide, 2,068 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 1.01%. A total of 1,767 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 25 people died.
