Big demand for Pfizer for ages 12 to 15

Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children is proving very popular in Warren County, with 350 families signing up their children, age 12 and older, for clinics at schools.

Those clinics, run by Warren County Health Services, start Monday. Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for children.

In addition to school clinics, the Pfizer vaccine is available at many locations locally, including Aviation Mall, where the state site is taking walk-ins. Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Market 32, Hannaford and Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne are regularly getting allotments of Pfizer. To find the nearest vaccine, go to www.vaccines.gov/search/.

Washington County held a clinic in Greenwich on Thursday at which children could get vaccinated, and 30 children showed up. In total, the clinic gave out Pfizer doses to 60 people and vaccinated 27 people with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Masks still required

On Friday morning, after the Centers for Disease Control said that fully vaccinated people could generally stop wearing masks, businesses began to see a wave of unmasked customers. At a Cumberland Farms in Queensbury, a clerk stopped an unmasked man at the door and served him his coffee there after explaining that masks are still required in New York state.