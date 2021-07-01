Big crowds expected for July Fourth weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Interest in coming to visit this area for the July Fourth weekend is "through the roof," said Gina Mintzer, president of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

As she looked out her window on Thursday, Mintzer saw a stream of campers and people with kayaks and canoes on their roofs.

With restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic lifted, people are excited to be on the road, she said.

“People are ready to be here. It’s really exciting,” she said.

Hotels are booked, she said. People are stretching out holiday into full vacations, she said. Checking Expedia, there are no vacancies through July 15, she said.

It's not just Lake George that is drawing crowds — people are interested in visiting places throughout the county.

In addition to the traditional fireworks shows, Mintzer said historical tourism is big at places like Fort William Henry.

Laura Lau of Brooklyn said she and her friend came to the area to go camping on Turtle Island and to check out Fort William Henry.

“We ‘ve been visiting all the forts,” she said.