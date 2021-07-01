Big crowds expected for Fourth of July weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Interest in coming to visit this area for the Fourth of July weekend is “through the roof,” said Gina Mintzer, president of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
As she looked out her window on Thursday, Mintzer saw a stream of campers and people with kayaks and canoes on their roofs.
With restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic lifted, people are excited to be on the road, she said.
“People are ready to be here. It’s really exciting,” she said.
Hotels are booked, she said. People are stretching out the holiday into full vacations, she said. Checking Expedia, there are no vacancies through July 15, she said.
It’s not just Lake George that is drawing crowds — people are interested in visiting places throughout the county.
In addition to the traditional fireworks shows, Mintzer said historical tourism is big at places like Fort William Henry.
Laura Lau of Brooklyn said she and her friend came to the area to go camping on Turtle Island and to check out Fort William Henry.
“We’ve been visiting all the forts,” she said.
Mintzer said she is seeing more people from western New York, southern New York, the Boston area and New England and even Florida.
The chamber shifted some its marketing to target these areas through social media promotions.
Businesses are still coping with a labor shortage, according to Mintzer.
“If they used to be open for lunch and dinner, they may only be open for dinner. And they’re capitalizing on the busiest days of the week, so they don’t completely burn out their staff, because it’s the only staff we’ve got. There’s no backup. Nobody’s on deck,” she said.
Some international students on J1 visas have started to trickle into the area after none came last year because of the pandemic.
Mintzer said businesses have been told that they might get 10% of the number of foreign student workers they normally have — maybe 100 altogether.
Ashleigh Cummings, an employee at Adirondack Ice Cream, said the shop is still hiring.
“A lot of places are still hiring. There’s a lot of openings,” she said.
One wild card is the weather. The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-60s and low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s high temperature is 82 degrees.
Boats have been in demand, according to Ava Quirk, an employee at Lake George Boat Rentals. If the weather is iffy, she believes people will decide to rent early next week.
“I’m expecting a lot of people lining up in the morning on the Fourth of July and the day after,” she said.
Darren Marino of Marino’s Charters also believes some visitors are taking extended vacations around July 4 because they have called him and sought to push their dates out further in the week in case of bad weather.
People love going on the charters, he said.
“They love the outdoors, the fresh air, catching fish,” he said.
Kim Shainberg of Saratoga Springs was visiting Lake George on Thursday with her 21-year-old daughter McKayla and her sister Ashlinn, who was celebrating her 16th birthday.
They all love coming to the lake.
“I just like the scenery. It’s pretty. The live music is pretty cool,” Kim Shainberg said. “It’s nice to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle.”
Tom Zeppieri, owner of Funa’rama Fun Park, said it is going to be a good year — maybe the best year ever.
“People want to get out. They’ve been cooped up a year with COVID,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.