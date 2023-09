Big Cross Elementary School, part of the Glens Falls City School District, welcomed back families and kids with a little help from Stewart’s Shops ice cream on Thursday Aug. 31. Big Cross Principal Paul Morcone said he was excited to see kids on the playground. Although it was his first, he was happy to see such a large turnout at the back-to-school event. On a beautiful, sunny day, about 75 students plus parents attended. Caton Deuso photos.