Big class, big event: Queensbury begins first of eight in-person graduations

“I’m glad that we got to do it in person,” said Anneke Troelstra, adding that she was awake anyway. “My friends wanted to take sunrise graduation photos. I was up at 4 a.m. I do regret that.”

Some districts chose to do a drive-in movie theater ceremony for the entire class at once, but Troelstra said she preferred the traditional ceremony, even though she could only match with a few of her classmates.

“I’m with my peers and I can actually have a conversation with them instead of being in our cars,” she said.

The speeches offered the traditional phrases about perseverance and pride in the accomplishments of the graduating class, but it took on a new meaning during the pandemic.

When high school Principal Damian Switzer said he was “so happy” to be at the graduation, he wasn’t just being descriptive. There was a good chance, for months, that the ceremony would have to be canceled.

“After so many scenarios and back-to-the-drawing-board moments, I’m so happy to be here,” he said. “I am so happy we are gathered here together, on our scenic campus, surrounded by friends and family.”

And he wasn’t just proud of them for finishing school, but for transcending a global pandemic to keep on studying.