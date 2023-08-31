MOREAU – Town officials decided on Tuesday to take drastic action regarding the intersection of Birch Drive and Fort Edward Road following concerns from residents voiced during its Aug. 8 meeting.

“Instead of a 'Y' intersection, we are rearranging it so that it will be, more or less, a 'T' intersection,” explained Moreau Highway Superintendent Chris Abrams. “The complaint is traffic going east on Fort Edward Road is just shooting across at high speed. (We’re) taking that issue off the table.”

In conjunction with the town engineer and the Saratoga County Department of Public Works, Abrams said the change would require vehicles to slow down before entering the development through Birch Drive from the east, while also widening the turn radius for vehicles coming up from the south/west.

Vehicles approaching from the south must make almost a U-turn to enter Birch Drive. This is the only road into the neighborhood from the south, and the tight corner is difficult for emergency vehicles such as fire trucks, neighbors have said.

“Saratoga County DPW has been very helpful,” Adams said. “They’ve opened up the site distance considerably.”

Work on the project is still in the preliminary stages, but Abrams said some tree-clearing is underway. In the meantime, Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the Saratoga County Sherriff’s department has increased patrols in the area to catch speeding motorists.

One of the other major concerns from the board’s earlier meeting was the closure of Speakman Court, which Abrams said should be reopened as a one-way lane by the end of work Thursday.

“Any further deterioration, we’ll probably have to look at it again,” he said.

The issue there stems from erosion of the slope underneath the street. At the Aug 8 meeting, Kusnierz said that in 2008, a study of the area determined that it would cost around $500,000 to fix the problem, but with no guarantee that the fix would hold through time, the board decided to forgo the cost and just patch the road. Now that the deterioration has worsened, the entire slope-side of the road has been rendered unsafe.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Kusnierz said the outlook for fixing the problem today, doesn’t look much better, as the town engineer estimated around a 150% increase to the cost of fixing the road.

“So obviously the town doesn’t want to throw money in a project that doesn’t fix it permanently,” he said. “By at least allowing one way coming in to Speakman from Fort Edward Road, it will open up that end of the development to traffic and then with the redesign of the intersection there… makes it much safer.”