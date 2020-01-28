Bids to demolish Bay Road building in Queensbury come in lower, and higher, than expected

QUEENSBURY — The prospects of the graffiti-covered former foundry on Bay Road being demolished in the coming weeks look a lot better after bids to take the building down came in lower than hoped.

County supervisors had hoped the tab would be under $100,000, and the low bid came in at $71,850.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that it will take six weeks or so for Warren County to legally take ownership of the property through the tax foreclosure process, while the contractor only has to hold its price open for 45 days.

County supervisors did not want to take possession of the property until they knew the price for demolition, but since it was far lower than hoped they were eager to try get the project moving while the price was still available.

“This is a whole lot better than we anticipated,” Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said.

“We have a chance right here to get this done,” county Treasurer Michael Swan said.

Several supervisors pushed to take the opportunity to get the eyesore of a property cleaned up after years of debate, and inaction, caused by fears of environmental contamination.

