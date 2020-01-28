Bids to demolish Bay Road building in Queensbury come in lower, and higher, than expected

QUEENSBURY — The prospects of the graffiti-covered former foundry on Bay Road being demolished in the coming weeks look a lot better after bids to take the building down came in lower than hoped.
County supervisors had hoped the tab would be under $100,000, and the low bid came in at $71,850.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that it will take six weeks or so for Warren County to legally take ownership of the property through the tax foreclosure process, while the contractor only has to hold its price open for 45 days.
County supervisors did not want to take possession of the property until they knew the price for demolition, but since it was far lower than hoped they were eager to try get the project moving while the price was still available.
“This is a whole lot better than we anticipated,” Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said.
“We have a chance right here to get this done,” county Treasurer Michael Swan said.
Several supervisors pushed to take the opportunity to get the eyesore of a property cleaned up after years of debate, and inaction, caused by fears of environmental contamination.
You have free articles remaining.
“Let’s tangibly show the public we are doing something in Warren County,” Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said.
“We need to do it. It’s been sitting there for decades,” Strough said.
Supervisors on the county board’s Real Property Tax Services and Environmental Concerns Committee opted to have the county Purchasing Department see if the contractor will keep the price available for 6 months.
Strough has pushed for a parking lot and bathrooms for users of the adjacent Warren County Bikeway, but Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said there are some people who may be interested in buying the property.
She asked that the county hold off on demolition to see if the property can be sold in light of relatively positive environmental test results. McDevitt, though, said there has been no interest for years because the building is a “hazard” with inadequate room for parking for industrial use.
The 1.09-acre property at 275 Bay Road, just south of the BD medical device plant (formerly Bard), is owned by David Mullen, who formerly operated Mullen Iron Works there. But he owes more than $205,000 in property taxes on it.
Ordinarily, that would result in a tax foreclosure and sale, but fears over what lies in the ground around and underneath the building had prompted county officials to seek only temporary ownership, pending an environmental review. Reviews found some asbestos, but nothing that would cause cleanup prices to rise astronomically.
McDevitt said the difference in bid prices was “striking.” Sixteen companies bid, with the low bidder, Bronze Contracting LLC of Remsen, in Oneida County, coming in under $72,000, while the high bid was $563,000, presented by a company from New Jersey.
The demolition will be paid for through proceeds of prior county tax foreclosure auctions.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com