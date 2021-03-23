Bids lower than expected for Moreau sewer project

Laberge Group must review all the bids to make sure there are no errors. Then the engineers will recommend the lowest responsible bidder to the Town Board. It’s not clear how long the review will take. The Town Board’s next meeting is next Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Among the things Laberge Group may need to look closely at is the cost reduction if Bluebird Terrace is removed from the project.

“There was a huge range on that,” Kusnierz said. “I don’t know why there was such a disparity.”

After the Bluebird Terrace removal, the low bidder would no longer be New Castle Paving, at a without-Bluebird total of $11.08 million. The lowest would be Jersen Construction Group of Waterford, at $11.07 million.

Once the Town Board selects a bidder, Kusnierz expects work to begin soon. By the end of the year, the force main will be installed and operational from the industrial park to Route 9, he said.

Next year, workers will finish the Route 9 portion of the project, going all the way to the Northway Exit 17 interchange.

Then they will do the internal connections in the mobile home parks. There are many connections, so that may stretch into 2023.