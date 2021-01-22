Biden praised for calling Trudeau first

PLATTSBURGH — Garry Douglas, head of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, praised U.S. President Joe Biden’s Friday call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The call was Biden’s first with a foreign leader since taking office earlier this week.

“With every new president, we hope that their first international outreach will be to the Prime Minister of Canada, recognizing our unique and extraordinary connections, economically, socially and as allies,” Douglas said.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said Biden’s talk with the Canadian leader indicated “the special relationship between the United States and Canada.”

Biden killed the Keystone XL cross-border pipeline expansion project with an executive order this week.

At a Friday press conference outside his Rideau Cottage residence, Trudeau urged his nation to look past the cancellation.

“It’s not always going to be perfect alignment with the United States; that’s the case with any given president,” he said.