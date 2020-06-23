Biden jumps out to early lead in presidential primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Results for Tuesday’s presidential primary aren’t expected until at least next week, but early signs indicate former Vice President Joseph Biden is a heavy favorite to win.

Biden captured over 280,000 votes, the equivalent of about 65%, from when early voting began last week to when polls closed Tuesday night. Results were still being counted as of 10:30 p.m., The Post-Star’s deadline for filing.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden’s nearest competitor, had just over 86,00 votes at that time, or 20% of the vote total.

Results in the race, however, aren’t expected to be finalized until sometime next week at the earliest due to the high number of absentee ballots that still need to be counted due to the coronarvirus pandemic.

In April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing anyone registered to vote to request a mail-in ballot to avoid going to the polls during the primaries. Under normal circumstances, absentee ballots aren’t issued unless a person is outside their district or too sick to make to the polls.

It’s unclear how much the uncounted absentee ballots will sway Tuesday’s initial results.