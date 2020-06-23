Biden jumps out to early lead in presidential primary

Results for Tuesday’s presidential primary aren’t expected until at least next week, but early signs indicate former Vice President Joseph Biden is a heavy favorite to win.
Biden captured over 280,000 votes, the equivalent of about 65%, from when early voting began last week to when polls closed Tuesday night. Results were still being counted as of 10:30 p.m., The Post-Star’s deadline for filing.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden’s nearest competitor, had just over 86,00 votes at that time, or 20% of the vote total.
Results in the race, however, aren’t expected to be finalized until sometime next week at the earliest due to the high number of absentee ballots that still need to be counted due to the coronarvirus pandemic.
In April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing anyone registered to vote to request a mail-in ballot to avoid going to the polls during the primaries. Under normal circumstances, absentee ballots aren’t issued unless a person is outside their district or too sick to make to the polls.
It’s unclear how much the uncounted absentee ballots will sway Tuesday’s initial results.
But the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee is all but sealed after Sanders dropped out earlier this year, leaving Biden as the sole remaining candidate and the party’s presumptive nominee.
Still, 11 candidates were on Tuesday’s ballot, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor.
In Warren County, Biden was leading with 63% of the vote as of 10:30 p.m. with all districts reporting. Sanders, who easily won the county during his 2016 bid for the party’s nomination against Hillary Clinton, captured just 23% of the total vote.
The county has over 4,000 absentee ballots still left to count.
Washington County had similar results, but with far fewer districts reporting. Biden led there with 64%, or 185 votes. Only 16 of the county’s 50 districts had reported results.
Turnout in the district is expected to be low compared to previous years. Just 33 people voted early and there are just over 1,600 absentee ballots to be counted as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in Saratoga County, Biden had over 63% of the total vote with just under half of districts reporting. The county has over 8,300 absentee ballots yet to be counted.
