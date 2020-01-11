Bidding for ATF at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"There are over a 100 items," said Rabinovitz. "Restaurant packages, a choice of Broadway show like Hamilton or Harry Potter."

The way Rabinovitz explained it, the bidding works a lot like ebay, with notifications when you've been outbid and opportunities to put in automatic bids, with a top bidding limit set.

With the Bartender Battle, volunteers will sign up to tend bar at four local venues — including Downtown Social, Mean Max and Davidson's — but ahead of time they will solicit pledges for tips.

"The goal is, who can get the most tips," Rabinovitz said, adding on the night of the event, people can crawl from bar to bar where there will be finger foods and entertainment, buy drinks and tip the ATF bartenders. And a professional bartender will also be there to help out.

"Their restaurants get the money from the drink sales," he said. "But ATF keeps 100 percent of the tips."

There will be bartender prizes too, but its competitive in a playful way, Rabinovitz said.

ATF will announce its summer season at an event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Queensbury Hotel on Jan. 27. The event is free.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

