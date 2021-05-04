 Skip to main content
Bicyclist seriously injured in Kingsbury accident
Bicyclist seriously injured in Kingsbury accident

KINGSBURY — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a truck on county Route 36 in Kingsbury on Monday.

The crash happened at 6:09 p.m. in the area of Dubes Road. Matthew D. Armstrong, 32, of 176 Dubes Road in Hudson Falls, was traveling north on his bicycle, police said.

He was struck by a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was driven by 21-year-old Nikolas S. Lovett, of 2647 county Route 17 in Granville, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Lovett was headed in that direction as well.

Armstrong was treated on the scene by Fort Edward EMS and was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, police said. The accident is still under investigation.

The Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the scene.

