QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man was hospitalized for treatment of injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening after he was hit by a car on Upper Glen Street on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Robert R. Smith, 28, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital after the 3:14 p.m. in front of 751 Upper Glen, the plaza that includes Price Rite, Tractor Supply and Recovery Grill.
Police said he was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he crossed the entrance to the plaza in front of a car that had the right of way, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the vehicle, Arthur Lamb, 68, of Winter Park, Florida, was not hurt and not ticketed.
Smith was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way. Bicycles are not supposed to be ridden on sidewalks, and are supposed to be ridden according to state law.
Sheriff's Patrol Officer Casey Gordon handled the crash, assisted by West Glens Falls EMS and Queensbury Central firefighters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.