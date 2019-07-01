{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Queensbury man was hospitalized for treatment of injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening after he was hit by a car on Upper Glen Street on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Robert R. Smith, 28, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital after the 3:14 p.m. in front of 751 Upper Glen, the plaza that includes Price Rite, Tractor Supply and Recovery Grill.

Police said he was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he crossed the entrance to the plaza in front of a car that had the right of way, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the vehicle, Arthur Lamb, 68, of Winter Park, Florida, was not hurt and not ticketed.

Smith was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way. Bicycles are not supposed to be ridden on sidewalks, and are supposed to be ridden according to state law.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer Casey Gordon handled the crash, assisted by West Glens Falls EMS and Queensbury Central firefighters.

