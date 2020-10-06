 Skip to main content
Bicyclist injured in crash at Exit 18 off-ramp
QUEENSBURY — A bicyclist was injured on Tuesday after being struck by a car.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Northway Exit 18 off-ramp at about 3:50 p.m. for a report of a crash. Police said 57-year-old Edward T. Condon, of Hudson Falls, was riding a bicycle into opposing traffic, when he was struck by 33-year-old Queensbury resident Joshua L. Marchaland, according to a news release.

Condon was issued a traffic ticket for failure to keep right and was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Division was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls Fire Department as well as the West Glens Falls Ambulance.

