Bicounty organization highlights addiction services in wake of rising overdoses

Officials in Warren and Washington counties are blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for an increase in narcotic overdoses and substance abuse in the area.
Warren County sheriff’s officers have used the medicine Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, 18 times this year to date, compared with 14 for all of last year, according to a news release.
The new Warren-Washington Counties Criminal Justice and Community Services Task Force is working to highlight the issue, which they believe is attributable to isolation and stress.
“While substance use assistance and mental health services have always been a priority, there is now an acute need for timely ease and access to meet the rising needs of our community,” said Carrie Wright, co-chair of the new task force, in a news release.
Wright added that communities in the region have also seen an increase in the use of carfentanil, which is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 more powerful than morphine and can cause death when ingested.
The organization asked people to participate in free Narcan training, which is offered by the Alliance for Positive Health, Healing Springs Recovery Community Center and the Hope and Healing Recovery Community and Outreach Center.
The organization highlighted the following local resources that are available in the community:
- Behavioral Health Services North opened its integrated care facility, Center for Well-Being, at 25 Willowbrook Road in Queensbury on Nov. 9. It can be reached at 518-926-7200 for substance use and recovery services and 518-926-7100 for mental health services for adults and children.
- The Center for Recovery: 340 Main St., Hudson Falls, 518-747-8001.
- Parsons Mobile Crisis Services: Parents, guardians or adults should call 518-292-5499 for immediate live crisis support.
- The Alliance for Positive Health provides sterile needles and supplies, harm reduction counseling, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, Narcan training and kits, and access to health care. Services are delivered by appointment on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call 518-743-0703, ext. 3312, or text 518-419-1578.
- Hope and Healing Recovery Community and Outreach Center: 2 Maple St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, 518-480-5499.
- Healing Springs Recovery Community Center: 125 High Rock Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, 518-306-3048.
