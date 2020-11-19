Bicounty organization highlights addiction services in wake of rising overdoses

Officials in Warren and Washington counties are blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for an increase in narcotic overdoses and substance abuse in the area.

Warren County sheriff’s officers have used the medicine Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, 18 times this year to date, compared with 14 for all of last year, according to a news release.

The new Warren-Washington Counties Criminal Justice and Community Services Task Force is working to highlight the issue, which they believe is attributable to isolation and stress.

“While substance use assistance and mental health services have always been a priority, there is now an acute need for timely ease and access to meet the rising needs of our community,” said Carrie Wright, co-chair of the new task force, in a news release.

Wright added that communities in the region have also seen an increase in the use of carfentanil, which is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 more powerful than morphine and can cause death when ingested.

The organization asked people to participate in free Narcan training, which is offered by the Alliance for Positive Health, Healing Springs Recovery Community Center and the Hope and Healing Recovery Community and Outreach Center.