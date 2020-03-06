Bicounty IDA to begin marketing available acreage at Fort Edward site

FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency will start marketing the available industrial land at the former dewatering plant site that will not be used by a Texas-based plastics manufacturer and also will hire a consultant to assess the infrastructure needs at the site.
The IDA board on Monday voted to apply to the Environmental Protection Agency to take over the road and the bridge that goes from the Champlain Canal Lock 8 gateway from Route 196 to the dewatering site. The action cleared the way for WL Plastics to have permanent access to the site, which allows it to have clear title to the land.
There is still other industrial land available that WL Plastics will not be using.
O’Brien said the next step is to come up with a marketing and sales approach for the rest of the property. He appointed IDA member Mike Bittel, executive director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, to lead a committee.
You have free articles remaining.
O’Brien said he also is forming another committee to determine what maintenance the roads and the bridge require.
The board voted to spend up to $20,000 of its money for the study of what infrastructure is needed at the property. O’Brien said he hoped that the cost would be covered by grants.
There was a study done a few years ago when China Rail hoped to use the property, so the study would need some updating. In 2016, China Rail expressed interest in using the dewatering plant site to manufacture rail cars. The company was vying for a contract with the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which it did not win.
O’Brien said the IDA has been encouraged to apply for Upstate Revitalization Initiative funds, which can help build infrastructure and install gas, sewer, water and other facilities. The IDA can also establish public-private partnerships.
Marketing and assessing infrastructure needs are important priorities that the IDA has to get done.
“We’re sticking our necks out quite a ways here,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.