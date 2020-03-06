Bicounty IDA to begin marketing available acreage at Fort Edward site

FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency will start marketing the available industrial land at the former dewatering plant site that will not be used by a Texas-based plastics manufacturer and also will hire a consultant to assess the infrastructure needs at the site.

The IDA board on Monday voted to apply to the Environmental Protection Agency to take over the road and the bridge that goes from the Champlain Canal Lock 8 gateway from Route 196 to the dewatering site. The action cleared the way for WL Plastics to have permanent access to the site, which allows it to have clear title to the land.

There is still other industrial land available that WL Plastics will not be using.

O’Brien said the next step is to come up with a marketing and sales approach for the rest of the property. He appointed IDA member Mike Bittel, executive director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, to lead a committee.

O’Brien said he also is forming another committee to determine what maintenance the roads and the bridge require.

The board voted to spend up to $20,000 of its money for the study of what infrastructure is needed at the property. O’Brien said he hoped that the cost would be covered by grants.