GLENS FALLS — The Better Angels organization has moved its skills workshop at Crandall Public Library from Thursday, June 6,  to Wednesday, June 12.

The Better Angels mission is to bridge the political divide in our country by providing skills for citizens of differing viewpoints to talk to each other.

The skills workshop will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

