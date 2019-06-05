GLENS FALLS — More than 30 people have attended two informational sessions in the last week to learn how to become Better Angels and help to depolarize America.
“This polarization is threatening our democracy,” said Eva Galvin at one of the two information sessions held Monday at Crandall Public Library. “We proactively have eliminated people from our circle of friends who are not agreeing with us politically. We provide an opportunity to interact with people they don't normally do.”
Galvin said social media is creating an echo chamber in which people limit their social interactions.
The nonpartisan organization teaches communication skills and how to respectfully listen to the other side.
“We're not into changing anybody’s minds. None of our workshops are about shifting anybody’s' point of view,” he said.
Rather, it helps humanize people and correct stereotypes, according to Galvin.
“We learn to listen and to speak respectfully to one another and hope to find common ground,” she said.
The organization holds red/blue workshops, where people of differing views come together to have a discussion, such as on gun control.
Galvin showed some videos of how the process has worked in other areas. The organization refers to it as a “fish bowl.” The right-leaning people would sit in a circle and discuss an issue with the left-leaning people on the outside just listening. Then, the process is reversed. After both sides have had their discussion, they come together and talk about what they heard that surprised them or something new about the topic.
Friendships have been formed. One video showed a Christian man and Muslim man talking about a nice relationship they have formed after attending these meetings. The Christian man said he was going to a mosque to attend a service, and his friend was going to attend a service at his church.
Galvin said the organization strives for a 50/50 ideological split among its leaders, who moderate these sessions.
“We don't want anybody to assume that we are representing one side or the other. We are trying to be Switzerland,” she said.
The next step is a 2 1/2-hour skills training session, which will be held on June 12 at 6 p.m. at Crandall Public Library. It is culminating in a red/blue workshop, which is scheduled for June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cambridge United Presbyterian Church. People who lean “red” or “blue” in their politics will come together to discuss issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.