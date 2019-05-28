GLENS FALLS — People who want to listen to their better angels and learn about the other side’s political viewpoint are invited to come to one of two upcoming information sessions.
The local Better Angels chapter is holding an information session on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Crandall Public Library and another one Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Bruce France, one of the organizers, explained that the purpose of the group is to bridge the partisan divide.
“Anybody who wants to be have political conversation in a constructive manner that builds relationship as opposed to tearing them down, that’s who we would like to have there,” he said.
At the information session, France said he will show a slide show about the group’s philosophy, and some videos of Red/Blue workshops where people are interviewed about their preconceived notions going into the training and what they learn.
“It changes somebody’s outlook, just listening to the other side,” he said.
The organization gets its name from President Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address, when the Civil War was raging. As much as people think the country is divided now, it was much more so when Lincoln became president, France said.
“He thought there would be a way to bring the country back together again by looking at people’s better angels within themselves,” he said.
A skills workshop will take place on June 12 at 6 p.m. at Crandall Public Library. That is about a 2 1/2-hour session and includes setting the right tone for conversation, improving listening skills, practicing those skills and bringing conversations back when they start to go off the rails, according to France.
The next step in the series is a Red/Blue Workshop, scheduled for June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cambridge United Presbyterian Church. People who lean “red” or “blue” in their politics will come together to discuss issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.