Best of Region voting ends Friday

Thank you to our readers for being so engaged with our Best of the Region 2020.

Last month, The Post-Star launched our Best of the Region 2020 event, and the response so far has been overwhelming.

Brian Corcoran

Corcoran

To date, more than 14,000 participants have submitted more than 182,000 votes in 155 categories. With the end of voting coming up soon on Friday, March 13, make sure your voice is heard and vote now at poststar.com/bestof.

Please keep an eye out for the April 19 edition of The Post-Star, where you will find the top four winners in each category. Happy voting!

