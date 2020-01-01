SATURDAY

Glens Falls Farmers’ Market

GLENS FALLS — The indoor Glens Falls Farmers’ Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sanford Street Elementary, 10 Sanford St. Face painting will be available at the children’s activity tent, and music for the day will be provided by Heather Richards.

A Holiday Community Sing

HEBRON — The “On the 11th Day of Christmas, A Holiday Community Sing,” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church West, formerly the West Hebron Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron. The snow date will be 2 p.m. Sunday.

The audience will learn the origin and a brief history of each of the carols to be sung. Susan Snyder, organist of HUPC, will accompany the singing, and Debi Craig will be directing of the event. Guest performers will be the Batten Kill Bell Ringers, an 11-member community handbell choir with members from Greenwich, Easton, Cambridge and Liberty.