THURSDAY
‘Taking The Waters’
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Historical Museum will host James D. Parillo, executive director of the Saratoga Springs History Museum, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St.
Parillo will talk about “Taking the Waters,” the role of Saratoga’s mineral springs in the area’s history.
This is one of a series of programs that supports the exhibitions, “Water/Ways” at the Chapman Museum, and “Can We Save the Queen?” in the Folklife Gallery, both on view until Sunday.
This free program is produced by the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in collaboration with the Chapman Museum. For more information, go to www.chapmanmuseum.org.
THURSDAY
Make a Snowperson Craft
GLENS FALLS — Make a snowperson craft at Crandall Public Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 251 Glen St. The event is for children ages 6 years and older. Space is limited. Sign up is required. Register online at www.crandalllibrary.org or call 518-792-6508 ext. 4. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
Family Fridays at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Family Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at 161 Warren St.
Explore the collaborative process of printmaking and mixed media together. Inspired by the famous friendship of Picasso and Braque, each week explore a new art technique with the museum educators. Learned techniques can be used to create printed cards and artwork for the holidays. In the spirit of collaboration, each session’s art will contribute toward a large collaborative artwork display in the museum.
The session is free with museum admission. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.
SATURDAY
Spirits of History Wagon Rides
LAKE GEORGE — The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center will offer historical horse-drawn wagon rides at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 48 Canada St.
Bundle up and enjoy a 20-minute ride along the edge of Lake George as a fort soldier explains the battles and history that took place along the route. At the end of the ride, the wagon pulls up to the fort for a walk-through to hear ghostly tales of the past and present. Finish the journey at the Tankard Tavern inside the Fort William Henry Hotel and warm up by the fireside with a mug of hot chocolate.
Reservations are required by calling 518-668-3081. Tours are limited to 15 people. Price is $20 per person. Rides continue on Saturdays through Feb. 29.
SATURDAY
Eagle Watch
MOREAU — Moreau Lake State Park will host an Eagle Watch from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 605 Old Saratoga Road.
Grab a pair of binoculars and join a park naturalist on his weekly bald eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important to monitor their population and health.
Registration is required by calling 518-793-0511. The event costs $1 for 62+ and children; $2 for everyone else.
SATURDAY
Dark Sarcasm—Pink Floyd Tribute
HUDSON FALLS — Pink Floyd tribute band Dark Sarcasm will play popular songs from The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon and more at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. Tickets cost $10-$12. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
SATURDAY
Glens Falls Farmers’ Market
GLENS FALLS — The indoor Glens Falls Farmers’ Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sanford Street Elementary, 10 Sanford St. Face painting will be available at the children’s activity tent, and music for the day will be provided by Heather Richards.
SATURDAY
A Holiday Community Sing
HEBRON — The “On the 11th Day of Christmas, A Holiday Community Sing,” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church West, formerly the West Hebron Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron. The snow date will be 2 p.m. Sunday.
The audience will learn the origin and a brief history of each of the carols to be sung. Susan Snyder, organist of HUPC, will accompany the singing, and Debi Craig will be directing of the event. Guest performers will be the Batten Kill Bell Ringers, an 11-member community handbell choir with members from Greenwich, Easton, Cambridge and Liberty.
There is no charge for the event. A free-will offering will benefit the Sidewalk Samaritan. This is a nonprofit program started by Emily Borghard who grew up in Shushan in the town of Salem. The organization provides coats and boots to those in need. Light refreshments will be served after the event.
SUNDAY
Movie Matinee: ‘Casablanca’
HUDSON FALLS — Hudson River Music Hall Production, Inc. and The Strand Theatre will show a matinee of “Casablanca” from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St. The 1942 classic stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Rick Blaine (Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country.
Admission is free.
SUNDAY
Learn to Play Star Wars Legion
WHITEHALL — Learn to play Star Wars Legion with experts at The Freakopolis Geekery from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 120 Main St. This tabletop game lets you take command of squads of Stormtroopers or Rebels in a mass battle to rival the greatest of Star Wars history.
The game is free to play and great for beginners.
MONDAY
Biscotti and a Book
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host “Biscotti and a Book,” at 11 a.m. Monday at 89 Warren St. Learn about Italy, read a story about the amazing country and enjoy biscotti, an almond dessert biscuit that originated from Italy. Biscotti may contain nuts.
The program is free with admission and is appropriate for all ages. Admission is $5; children younger than 3 are free. Donations are accepted. For additional information, go to www.worldchildrensmuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
Colgate Resolutions Live
GLENS FALLS — The Colgate Resolutions will perform at Crandall Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 251 Glen St. The Resolutions, or “Resos” as they like to be called, are students brought together by a common goal: to bring beautiful a cappella music to the Colgate community.
The Resolutions’ repertoire includes everything from pop to electronic to indie to classic rock, and grows every semester as members craft original arrangements of their own personal favorites.
This is the Resos 4th visit to Crandall. Previous Folklife Center performances are available on our YouTube page. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.crandalllibrary.org.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.