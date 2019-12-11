Adults cost $16.95 and kids ages 4-12 cost $9.95. Reservations are required by calling 518-656-9242. For more information, go to www.dunhamsbay.com/specials/.

SUNDAY

Glens Falls Symphony: Yuletide Around the World

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform Yuletide Around the World with holiday music from Ireland, Russia, England, Germany, France and Mexico at 4 p.m. Sunday at Glens Falls High School auditorium, 10 Quade St.

Joining the orchestra are Irish Step dancers from the National Museum of Dance Academy, who will share this rhythmic Gaelic art. Boy soprano Drake Belrose, the soloist for the 2019 performance of Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, will sing with the orchestra.

Tickets range from $10-$36. To find out more, go to www.theglensfallssymphony.org.

SATURDAY

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Skene Manor

WHITEHALL — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Skene Manor to celebrate Christmas from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 8 Potter Terrace. Skene Manor is decorated for a Victorian Christmas, with Christmas trees throughout its many rooms.

The Tea Room will be open and available for lunch or cup of tea. The first floor Gift Shop will be open for some holiday shopping. This is also the last day of the 2019 season that Skene Manor will be open to the public. Admission is free.

Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

