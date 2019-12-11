THURSDAY
Ladies Night 2019 in Downtown Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS — The third annual Ladies Night in downtown Glens Falls will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at various businesses, bars and restaurants in Glens Falls. Each participating business will offer an exclusive deal. For a list of businesses and specials, go to www.facebook.com/events/406432016900203/.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Pay as you Wish at Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer a Pay as you Wish program during December, specifically from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 161 Warren St. Attend free of charge, offer feedback about your experience and, if you so choose, make a donation to support The Hyde’s exhibitions and programming.
New this year is an expanded holiday shop with books, ornaments and specialty gifts. Historic Hyde House is elegantly decorated with greenery and white lights for the holiday season. For more information, go to www.hydecollection.org.
THURSDAY
Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo
QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo will take place form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Adirondack’s Northwest Bay Conference Center at Adirondack Hall, 640 Bay Road.
Meet regional farmers, food and beverage producers, brewers, cider-and-wine-makers, distillers, and more. Sample new and high quality products all made within the region.
This business-to-business event is intended to help farmers and agricultural producers in the Adirondack region grow their business and encourage hotels, restaurants, bars, retail locations, and institutions to purchase local products.
In addition to the Expo, the event will include two free marketing workshops presented by CCE staff to help local businesses and vendors expand their reach in the marketplace.
For more information and to register, contact the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
Winter Bluegrass Jam
GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host its Winter Bluegrass Jam with Alan Epstein from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 251 Glen St. All are welcome, pickers and listeners alike. Admission is free.
The Jams are hosted by The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, and made possible with funds from the Friends of Crandall Public Library and the New York State Council on the Arts-Folk Arts Program with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Ballet Theater presents ‘The Nutcracker’
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Ballet Theater will present Tchaikovsky’s timeless holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
Adirondack Ballet Theater will bring this full-length ballet to the stage with more than 70 local dancers and actors. Joining the Adirondack Ballet Theater production are guest artists from the renowned Staten Island Ballet Co.
Tickets cost $16. For more information and tickets, visit www.woodtheater.org/events/.
FRIDAY
Lighted Tractor Parade in Granville
GRANVILLE — The Village of Granville will host the 2019 Lighted Tractor Parade from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at 37 W. Main St. The parade route will start on Church Street at Telescope Casual Furniture heading north into the village. The route will then down Main Street and loop to Quaker Street to finish right back at Telescope.
Admission is free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/GranvilleTractorParade.
FRIDAY
Lake George Community Band’s Christmas Show
HUDSON FALLS — The Lake George Community Band’s annual Christmas Concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for students; and free for ages 12 and younger. For more information, go to www.lgcb.org.
Friday, Saturday
Thunder to play two against Americans
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team will take on the Allen Americans at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena. The game will feature a coat drive. For tickets or information, go to www.coolinsuringarena.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Nativities of the Americas
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls will host the annual Nativities of the Americas exhibit from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd. The exhibition displays more than 100 nativity sets from countries of North and South America.
The Nativity exhibition is in its sixth year and many of the sets on display for 2019 have not been included in previous exhibitions. Several of the rooms on the first floor of the house are filled with nativities large and small — some on loan from local collectors and others that are part of the historical society holdings.
School groups and groups of 10 or more can request a private tour during non-public hours by calling Nancy at 518-636-3856.
The fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 years of age and younger. School groups receive a reduced rate of $1 per participant. School tours must be arranged in advance.
SATURDAY
Brunch and Shop at LARAC
GLENS FALLS — The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will host a Brunch and Shop event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7 Lapham Place. Enjoy teas form Rachel’s Café & Spice Co. while shopping. There will be 15% discounts for all LARAC members and 5% discounts for everyone. Admission
SUNDAY
Brunch with Santa at Dunham’s Bay
LAKE GEORGE — The View Restaurant at Dunham’s Bay Resort will host Brunch with Santa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 2999 State Route 9L. Enjoy a brunch buffet and meet Santa with $5 of each adult and child purchase going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.
Adults cost $16.95 and kids ages 4-12 cost $9.95. Reservations are required by calling 518-656-9242. For more information, go to www.dunhamsbay.com/specials/.
SUNDAY
Glens Falls Symphony: Yuletide Around the World
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform Yuletide Around the World with holiday music from Ireland, Russia, England, Germany, France and Mexico at 4 p.m. Sunday at Glens Falls High School auditorium, 10 Quade St.
Joining the orchestra are Irish Step dancers from the National Museum of Dance Academy, who will share this rhythmic Gaelic art. Boy soprano Drake Belrose, the soloist for the 2019 performance of Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, will sing with the orchestra.
Tickets range from $10-$36. To find out more, go to www.theglensfallssymphony.org.
SATURDAY
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Skene Manor
WHITEHALL — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Skene Manor to celebrate Christmas from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 8 Potter Terrace. Skene Manor is decorated for a Victorian Christmas, with Christmas trees throughout its many rooms.
The Tea Room will be open and available for lunch or cup of tea. The first floor Gift Shop will be open for some holiday shopping. This is also the last day of the 2019 season that Skene Manor will be open to the public. Admission is free.
Best Bets are compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.