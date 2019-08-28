THURSDAY Fireworks in Lake George Village
LAKE GEORGE — The last of the Thursday night fireworks in Lake George will take place at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the village. The best place to watch the fireworks is along the waterfront between the steamboat docks and Shepard Park Beach. Admission is free. These fireworks are sponsored by Fort William Henry.
FRIDAY
After Funk with Capital Zen
LAKE GEORGE — See After Funk perform live with Capital Zen from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., the last event of the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series.The series includes a beer and wine garden and are family- and dog-friendly. Admission is free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
Adirondack Independence Music Festival
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Independence Music Festival will be a two-day multi-band event featuring several premiere touring bands starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Charles R. Wood Park, 17 West Brook Road. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
The festival features alternating sets across two side-by-side stages with an additional late night Rage Stage at King Neptune’s Pub. Free admission with a festival wristband. Must be 21 or older to attend.
For a full lineup of bands and ticket information, go to www.adkmusicfest.com.
SUNDAY
Zach Ferrara and Romário Ferreira aboard Lake George Shoreline Cruises ‘Adirondac’
LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Shoreline Cruises will host Zach Ferrara and Romário Ferreira aboard the Adirondac from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 Kurosaka Lane.
The Zach Ferrara and Romário Ferreira Duo is an acoustic guitar instrumental group from the Hudson Valley Region. The two play classic tunes in the styles of gypsy swing, Latin jazz, American jazz, and contemporary music.
Enjoy the silhouette of the Adirondack Mountains at sunset and a buffet as the boat sails north past Dome Island to the edge of the narrows and by the Sagamore Resort. For more information, including tickets, go to www.lakegeorgeshoreline.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will offer Docent Tours at 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 161 Warren St. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. The tours are free with museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, for confirm availability.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
Ghostly Encounters with Benjamin Franklin
FORT EDWARD — Benjamin Franklin, aka Paul Stillman of Historically Speaking, will lead a ghost-seeking tour of the Old Fort House Museum at 7:45 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the museum, 29 Broadway. See the area where those poor, wretched souls fleeing Fort William Henry abandoned by Fort Edward’s much despised General Webb, staggered in after the bloody massacre of 1757.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at the museum or at Ye Old Fort House Diner, 11 East St. Tickets cost $17.70 on Eventbrite.com.
No alcohol or substances. No children under 12. Individuals in wheelchairs will need assistance as this is an outdoor tour. Rainstorms will cancel the tour. This event benefits the Fort Edward Historical Society.
For more information, call 518-488-7560 or by email at RealBenFranklin@frontier.com. For more information, go to www.oldforthousemuseum.com/.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY
‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’
LAKE GEORGE — This is the last weekend to catch The Lake George Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Hound of Baskervilles,” playing at the Holiday Inn Resort at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” is a funny makeover of the Sherlock Holmes story. When Sir Charles Baskerville is found mysteriously dead on his estate, Sherlock Holmes is summoned from Baker Street with his sidekick Dr. Watson in tow. Three actors play 14 different characters.
Patrons will be served a full-course meal (choice of four entrees). No seat is more than 30 feet from the stage. Get tickets at laketheatreproductions.com.
SATURDAY
Labor Day Ice Cream Social at Nettle Meadow Farm
WARRENSBURG — Nettle Meadow’s Labor Day Ice Cream Social will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 484 S. Johnsburg Road. The ice cream is made from fresh, sweet goat’s milk cheese and has become a favorite at the farm store. Try the latest ice cream flavors, visit goats and sheep and rescue animals, and tour the farm. Stock up on some cheese on the way home. All proceeds support The Kemp Sanctuary at Nettle Meadow.
SATURDAY
An American Songbook with Deborah Voigt
BOLTON LANDING — The 2019 Sembrich Gala will feature American soprano Deborah Voigt in an exclusive program from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive. Voigt will deliver popular standards, Broadway favorites and art songs in The Sembrich lakeside studio.
Voigt, a two-time Grammy award recipient, has received accolades for her performances in the operas of Strauss, Verdi, Wagner and others as well as performing Broadway standards and popular songs. The evening includes pre- and post-performance lakeside receptions, as well as the opportunity to meet the artist, champagne, wine, hors d’oeuvres and dessert.
Tickets cost $185. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.thesembrich.org.
SATURDAY
Labor Day weekend fireworks
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Steamboat Company will shoot off fireworks from a barge at the center of the southern bay around 9 p.m. Saturday. See the fireworks display aboard one of the ships. The Minne Ha departs at 9 p.m. The Lac du Saint Sacrement departs at 9:15 p.m.
Cocktail Bars are available on each boat. A small snack bar is available on the Minne Ha and a full snack bar is available on the Lac du Saint Sacrement. Adults cost $27; seniors cost $24.75; children cost $12.50.
TUESDAY
Family Film Night: ‘Snow White’
HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will show the family film “Snow White,” at 7 p.m. at 210 Main St. Movies are free admission, but donations are appreciated. For more information, go to www.mystrandtheater.org.
FRIDAY
Live at SPAC—Zac Brown Band
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Zac Brown Band will bring its Owl tour 2019 to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday at 108 Avenue of the Pines. Zac Brown Band will be performing with special guest Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. For more information and tickets, go to https://spac.org/event/zac-brown-band-2/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.